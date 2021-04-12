Spring Creek community yard sale planned for April 23-24

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek residents are invited to “get ready for summer” by participating in the first community yard sale set for April 23-34.

The two-day yard sale coincides with the free dump days at the Elko landfill on April 24 and gives homeowners a reason for spring cleaning.

Residents can sign up to be on the yard sale map, and they can set their hours for the yard sales.

According to SCA events and program coordinator Baily Meza, the event “is a great idea to have a community-wide yard sale that brings families together.”

“Who doesn’t love to take a walk on a sunny Saturday morning and waive to smiling neighbors?” she asked.

Depending on how successful the two-day yard sale is, Meza said there was the possibility of it becoming an annual event.

Meza also reminded people driving to yard sales on those days to be mindful of pedestrians and children on the roads.

“These are neighborhoods with lots of kids, so be vigilant of them,” she said.

