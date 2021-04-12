 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring Creek community yard sale planned for April 23-24
0 comments
top story

Spring Creek community yard sale planned for April 23-24

{{featured_button_text}}
Community Yard Sale

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek residents are invited to “get ready for summer” by participating in the first community yard sale set for April 23-34.

The two-day yard sale coincides with the free dump days at the Elko landfill on April 24 and gives homeowners a reason for spring cleaning.

Residents can sign up to be on the yard sale map, and they can set their hours for the yard sales.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to SCA events and program coordinator Baily Meza, the event “is a great idea to have a community-wide yard sale that brings families together.”

“Who doesn’t love to take a walk on a sunny Saturday morning and waive to smiling neighbors?” she asked.

Depending on how successful the two-day yard sale is, Meza said there was the possibility of it becoming an annual event.

Meza also reminded people driving to yard sales on those days to be mindful of pedestrians and children on the roads.

“These are neighborhoods with lots of kids, so be vigilant of them,” she said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News