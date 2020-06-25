Spring Creek cuts back on Freedom Festival

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – A scaled-down Freedom Festival is taking place on July 4 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring Creek Association and the Fourth of July Committee issued a joint statement on Thursday, announcing plans to move forward with the Lake of Fireworks show, parade and 5K run/walk but canceling smaller events and games at the Marina.

“[We] are sad to report that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the Fourth of July celebration events have been canceled,” the statement said.

“After careful review, it is obvious that the mandated social distancing and safety guidelines would be very difficult to implement effectively in this large gathering and would risk further spreading of this virus.

Another factor in presenting a large event “could expose the SCA to liability issues, which are not covered under SCA insurance. [It] would leave a possible [law]suit to be covered by SCA and property owners. Taking this into consideration is a big reason to lessen our exposure but still having limited events.”

The decision was made in consultation with local and state officials and was announced 10 days before July 4 to allow “vendors enough time to switch plans and not order inventory.”