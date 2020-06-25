Spring Creek cuts back on Freedom Festival

SPRING CREEK – A scaled-down Freedom Festival is taking place on July 4 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring Creek Association and the Fourth of July Committee issued a joint statement on Thursday, announcing plans to move forward with the Lake of Fireworks show, parade and 5K run/walk but canceling smaller events and games at the Marina.
“[We] are sad to report that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the Fourth of July celebration events have been canceled,” the statement said.
“After careful review, it is obvious that the mandated social distancing and safety guidelines would be very difficult to implement effectively in this large gathering and would risk further spreading of this virus.
Another factor in presenting a large event “could expose the SCA to liability issues, which are not covered under SCA insurance. [It] would leave a possible [law]suit to be covered by SCA and property owners. Taking this into consideration is a big reason to lessen our exposure but still having limited events.”
The decision was made in consultation with local and state officials and was announced 10 days before July 4 to allow “vendors enough time to switch plans and not order inventory.”
“The Fourth of July Committee has worked many hours to try and make this event happen,” the statement said. “We waited until the last minute, as long as we could to make this decision and appreciate your support.”
In years past, the majority of the Freedom Festival took place at the Marina, which included food, games and meet-and-greet booths.
Family activities such as a pancake breakfast, home run derby, mud volleyball and live music were part of the all-day event in the hours leading up to the Lake of Fire.
“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work through this unprecedented time and help put on some events for our community,” the statement said.
Social distancing and face masks are required at all events, according to state and federal guidelines.
The 5K Freedom Fun Run/Walk starts at 7 a.m. July 4. Participants and spectators are asked to maintain six-feet of distance from each other and wear face masks.
The Freedom Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Spring Creek Parkway and ends at Parkchester Drive. Parade-watchers and floats must maintain six feet of distance according to state and federal guidelines, and wear face masks.
Gates will be open from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Marina for vehicles to park in the field to watch the Khoury Family Lake of Fire fireworks show. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Vehicles will have to stay through the duration of the show and be directed out of the field by the Elko County Sheriff’s office at the end of the fireworks.
