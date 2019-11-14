Spring Creek dues to increase in January

To find ways of generating other revenue streams, the association commissioned a study by the Hansford Economic Group three years ago, which Bahr said showed what would have happened “if we had kept up with inflation.”

If dues had been raised proportionally according to the cost of living index starting in 1971, assessments should have been about $71 per month or $852 annually by 2016.

Bahr also pointed to grants that would fund amenity maintenance, such as one from Nevada State Parks that could develop green belts into natural trails and fuel breaks.

Over time, keeping dues at a minimum while delaying upkeep on amenities and roads has led to a bigger problem, Featherston said.

“The whole thing has been deferred maintenance for years,” he said. “The dues have not increased as they should have even with natural inflation, and the added costs have made things more and more expensive.

“Previous boards have said ‘we can’t do it,’ so we’ve had this deferred maintenance build-up. At the same time, we’re getting less and less revenue every single year. We have to get on top of this and start making some progress on these things. I’m sorry to say it’s going to take money to do so, and it’s going to take money to balance the budget as it is presented here.”