Spring Creek dues to increase in January

SPRING CREEK – Rising expenses for road maintenance and snow removal prompted a $60 annual increase in dues for Spring Creek Association property owners.
The board of directors unanimously approved the new fee Wednesday, which will be $64 a month starting in January.
Road maintenance costs, particularly the price of oil that jumped $144 per ton in early 2019, was one of the reasons for the fee hike, said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.
“We don’t know the oil prices until it hits us,” said Bahr.
To achieve a balanced budget, the association looked at several options, including increasing dues, decreasing road work, and amenity maintenance or personnel.
However, road maintenance and snow removal are vital for homeowners, Bahr said. The association purchased three smaller trucks to clear side roads, in addition to four larger plows that clear snow on the main roadways in the four sections of Spring Creek.
“We have a night crew and a day crew that runs 24/7 when we have snow,” Bahr explained. “We’ve had significantly fewer complaints, and we encourage people to let us know if their road is not plowed.”
The more it snows, the more money it costs to pay for staff and fuel for the equipment, she said.
Resident Jim Carragher said as someone on a fixed income, he hoped the board examined the budget and looked for ways to save money.
“I wish the board would consider watching how the association’s money is spent. I know they are, but I think they need to look a little harder because that’s my money you’re spending, and yours. All of ours,” Carragher said.
Steve Trainor, another property owner, said he understood where Carragher was coming from but said he also saw the dilemma faced by the association.
“Virtually everything they deal with goes up, and there’s nobody else who’s going to pay for it,” Trainor said. “What we get for our $59 is phenomenal.”
Up to October, the association received more than $4.6 million in revenue and listed more than $4.5 million in expenses.
For the coming year, the association added a full-time employee and a summer employee for road work in the budget. Weed abatement for the upcoming year at a potential expense of $32,000 was also figured in for 2020.
“The budget has been [reviewed] with a fine-tooth comb to find anywhere we can shave a little bit [of expenses] off,” said John Featherston, Tract 400 director. Some expenses are “based on estimates trying to get as close to those as possible.”
To find ways of generating other revenue streams, the association commissioned a study by the Hansford Economic Group three years ago, which Bahr said showed what would have happened “if we had kept up with inflation.”
If dues had been raised proportionally according to the cost of living index starting in 1971, assessments should have been about $71 per month or $852 annually by 2016.
Bahr also pointed to grants that would fund amenity maintenance, such as one from Nevada State Parks that could develop green belts into natural trails and fuel breaks.
Over time, keeping dues at a minimum while delaying upkeep on amenities and roads has led to a bigger problem, Featherston said.
“The whole thing has been deferred maintenance for years,” he said. “The dues have not increased as they should have even with natural inflation, and the added costs have made things more and more expensive.
“Previous boards have said ‘we can’t do it,’ so we’ve had this deferred maintenance build-up. At the same time, we’re getting less and less revenue every single year. We have to get on top of this and start making some progress on these things. I’m sorry to say it’s going to take money to do so, and it’s going to take money to balance the budget as it is presented here.”
The issue at heart during budget meetings is striking the perfect balance between the financial capacity of the property owners and the service to the residents, Featherston said.
“That is the constant battle we are always [fighting]. It is keeping the budget as manageable as possible with the citizens of Spring Creek in mind.”