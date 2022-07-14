Spring Creek Elementary PTA raising money for pea gravel replacement

SPRING CREEK – Concerned parents at a Spring Creek school are seeking donations to renovate a playground surface before school starts in the hope of reducing children’s injuries.

Spring Creek Elementary school’s PTA is seeking $26,000 before Aug. 8 to replace pea gravel with rubber mulch on the playground.

Parents described how multiple children have suffered “small injuries and some more serious ones, including broken bones and concussions.”

The Spring Creek Elementary PTA, represented by Neena Moore, explained that the playground’s pea gravel has reduced so much over the years that bare ground patches are now visible.

She cited requirements from the Handbook for Public Playground Safety that state pea gravel should be at least nine inches deep to protect children who may fall from heights of at least five feet.

“It needs a safety face-lift,” Moore said.

PTA member Angelica Loup agreed. “Our main drive is that it isn’t cosmetic. It’s about safety.”

The group researched various replacements for the pea gravel, including wood chips. They decided on rubber mulch used at multiple schools and public playgrounds such as the Spring Creek Marina. The parents said they watched their children playing at the Marina’s playground and saw them enjoy their play without injury.

The parents added that they preferred the rubber mulch over the wood chips due to the likelihood of splinters. Also, wood chips must be replaced every 5 to 10 years, which would become another cost down the road.

“It’s nicer,” Moore said of the rubber mulch. “If we could raise the money, wood chips would be better than the pea gravel, for sure. But if we could raise the money for rubber mulch, it would be nicer.”

Moore said she spoke to the school nurse, who told her about 813 students were treated in her office last school year. “You can’t guarantee that all of them are from the playground or the pea gravel, but it’s a pretty large number for 400 kids.”

The group also pointed to the age of the school as another reason for the replacement. Spring Creek Elementary was constructed in 1990, to alleviate overcrowding in Elko elementary schools.

“To me, it is a safety issue,” Moore said. “Who wants to fall on gravel versus rubber mulch? The rubber mulch wasn’t around 32 years ago. We’d like to stay with the times and have a safer playground.”

Although most injuries won’t be prevented if a child falls on the rubber mulch, “you might not have as much of an injury as falling on gravel.”

Loup recalled how her daughter was sent home with a concussion protocol after falling on the playground and wondered if a softer surface would have resulted in a different outcome.

“Nobody has a crystal ball, but would it have been a concussion if she fell on wood chips or rubber mulch?” Loup asked.

Mandi Lake remembered receiving a call from the school nurse during the first week of school about her daughter, who fell and was bleeding from cuts and scrapes.

The group said it would also save money on clothing that becomes damaged from children who play on the pea gravel. It would also reduce messes from children dumping pea gravel out of their shoes in the car and at home.

Mandi Lake said she recalled a day after school watching her child coming off the slide, slipping, falling and ripping her jeans. She began packing a small first aid kit just in case of an injury.

Moore said the Spring Creek PTA began fundraising after the last school capital improvements bond measure failed at the special election in December.

Plans had been in the works to renovate the playground for years “and then the bond failed. So the funding got cut. All capital improvements got cut down to zero,” she said.

“Right after it failed, we started working on alternative ways of funding it,” Moore said. “We didn’t get a lot of traction until these last couple of months.”

So far, the PTA has raised $11,200 through fundraising.

The group’s goal is to raise enough to cover the mulch and freight charges which total $37,699. However, if the goal isn’t met, the group will purchase the wood chips “if we can’t raise the rest,” Moore said.

The Elko County School District is supporting the costs for construction to prepare for the new materials, and the PTA has received support from the Spring Creek Association, among other organizations and individuals.

The group plans to organize a work party with members of the PTA and community volunteers to spread the materials on the playground and complete the project before the first day of school on Aug. 29.

New Spring Creek Elementary Principal Carrie Gregory praised the PTA’s and school district’s efforts to get the playground resurfaced.

“I think it’s awesome that they come together to do what’s good for kids,” she said. “I think safety should be our main concern. I’m excited that the school district can work with the parents and do good things for kids so that they can be safe.”

Moore explained that a safe playground means happy students outside and inside the classroom.

“Physical activity and outside activity is directly correlated with mental health and better test scores and better moods of kids,” Moore said. “So I think it’s important for them to have outside play, but I think it’s important that they have the best outside play they can.”

To donate, visit MemberHub by clicking the link for more information, or visit the Spring Creek Elementary Facebook page for more details.