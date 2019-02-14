ELKO – Placement of children in one of three elementary schools in Spring Creek is close to being finalized by the school board.
The zones set for Liberty Peak Elementary, Sage Elementary and Spring Creek Elementary were revealed to the Elko County School Board of Trustees on Feb. 12, showing which residential areas within the Spring Creek Association and outside of it would be designated for one of the three schools.
“It minimizes crossing Lamoille Highway,” said Casey Kelly, director of building operations and construction, about the fifth scenario that was considered “the one that made the most sense” out of six submitted by Davis Demographics.
Liberty Peak is expected to open in August for kindergarten through fifth grade students.
Children living in Marina Hills (Tract 100) section of the Spring Creek Association, Pleasant Valley and Lamoille will populate the new school.
Students living in Sunset Hills (Tract 300) Palace Heights (Tract 400) and Lipparelli Estates will attend Spring Creek Elementary.
Sage Elementary will continue to teach students from Vista Grande (Tract 200) and include children living in South Fork, Lee and Jiggs.
Based on current enrollment numbers, Davis Demographics projected Liberty Peak to have 592 students in its first year. Spring Creek Elementary will have 542 students and Sage will have 385 in 2019-2020.
According to Davis Demographics’ estimates, the population of each school would be below capacity, and would allow for growth at each school, Kelly added.
“Spring Creek Elementary would effectively eliminate the need for modules out there,” Kelly said. “They have the least amount of growth capacity left.”
Variances to the population of each school will be evaluated by the district as needed, said Superintendent Todd Pehrson, but with an eye toward trying to prevent lopsided schools.
“I don’t want to disrupt a kid who has gone to the same school for four or five years,” said Pehrson. “Traditionally, it’s always been kind of a wash.”
The next step before the school board approves the boundaries is to identify exactly how many children will attend Liberty Peak to plan for teachers and staff according to their address. The board decided to table their decision until Feb. 26.
Pehrson said he would obtain the numbers from Sage and Spring Creek before the school board’s next meeting.
