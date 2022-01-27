Spring Creek ends animal control contract, looks to County to pick up for rest of year

SPRING CREEK – Funding for Spring Creek animal control could be up to Elko County beginning in July as the Spring Creek Association makes an effort to maintain a balanced budget.

The Association's board of directors unanimously voted this week to terminate the Animal Control contract with the Elko County Sheriff’s office in order to save about $79,000. That is the cost to employ a dedicated animal control officer for the area, which the association has paid for the past four years.

The decision comes after the association’s request for $204,000 in animal control funding through the American Rescue Plan Act grant was denied during the County’s ARPA process.

The animal control contract ends on June 30.

The Elko County Sheriff’s office put forth a request to the Elko County Budget Committee on Wednesday for the county to include the service in their budget process that could continue the position for the rest of the year, said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

Depending on how next year’s budget looks, Bahr said the homeowners association could resume the contract next January or pay half of the expense, adding that she believed the position would likely remain in Spring Creek.

“The Spring Creek Association wants to be good partners with the County and ensure there is more coverage for the SCA residents, so it does not fall on the laps of sworn officers who have more important things to do,” Bahr said.

Bahr noted that the SCA’s budget operates during the calendar year, and the next budget process will start around August for approval toward the end of the year. “This is when we will know what we are able to do” for animal control.

She also explained that about half of the $4 dues hike for this year is already going toward rising costs passed on to the SCA resulting from inflation in insurance and oil for road resurfacing expenses. So far, insurance has increased by approximately $78,000 and oil has gone up by $68,000, “and it’s only the first month of the year. This accounts for two dollars of the four-dollar increase, so we assume we are in for a whirlwind year.”

Deputy Lt. Doug Fisher reported the animal control officer handled 1,872 animal calls in 2021 in the Spring Creek area. He added that countywide, animal service calls were up by 121 compared with the previous year.

According to Fisher’s report, officer Leann Smith handled a variety of situations. The top three issues were 301 calls for animals running at large, 268 follow-up investigation calls, 209 written or verbal warnings, and 105 for dog license issues.

There were five calls to investigate animal shootings and 12 calls for dog bites.

By section, Vista Grande Tract 200 had the most calls with 213, followed by Marina Hills with 173 calls, Palace Heights Tract 400 with 116 and Sunset Ridge Tract 300 with 40 calls.

The association board of directors approved an agreement in 2017 to pay for a dedicated animal control officer to handle the increase in animal calls for the area.

Chairman Josh Park said one of the reasons the SCA initiated the animal control contract was to help the county with its budget. “The whole idea was that they didn’t have money at the time. They were downsizing and taking things off. We came in to support them at that time.”

Vista Grande director Karl Young and At-Large Director Molly Popp commended Smith’s diligence in handling animal issues connected to them in the past year.

Young said he observed Smith “put a lot of time in” her investigation to resolve an issue, which “made a huge difference.”

“She spent quite a bit of time on [my] situation, and she was really kind through the whole process,” Popp added.

Smith started working as Spring Creek’s animal control officer on Oct. 31, 2017. The homeowners association needed the position due to a surge in Spring Creek calls handled by Connie Manley, the animal control officer for all of Elko County.

