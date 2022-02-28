Spring Creek extends survey deadline

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association property owners have until Friday to complete a survey to create a five-year strategic plan.

The survey, conducted by the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Business Center for Economic Development, was extended four more days, now scheduled to close at 5 p.m. on March 4.

Jessie Bahr, Spring Creek Association president and general manager, encouraged residents to complete the survey this week. It will be used to develop a five-year strategic plan and “provide a framework to link the identifiable objectives.”

“This is your time to be heard and give input on what you want to see over the next five years in our community,” she said.

The identifiable objectives include the budget process, capital improvement plan, policy considerations, economic development initiatives and “the association’s desire for continuous improvement.”

UNR is tracking the responses, and reported close to 1,000 residents have completed the survey.

The university needs a positive response rate of 10% “to get a good understanding of the sentiment of the area,” she added.

Once developed, the strategic plan will be a living document. It will not “be considered static” but “continue to evolve as the Spring Creek Association staff provides periodic updates to the board and its community at board meetings, community meetings and budget meetings,” Bahr said.

Changes in assumptions, community needs, the economy, legislation and other factors will also be considered by the association for the strategic plan over time.

The five-year strategic plan is “the beginning, rather than an end, to managing the association and serving the Spring Creek community.”

“In summary, the plan helps translate the community’s vision and the Board’s goals for the association – enabling the association to serve the community better,” Bahr explained.

Results will be posted on social media, the SCA’s website and other publications. “We hope to have everyone understand what the results say as we work towards making the desires of the community actionable,” Bahr said.

Five community meetings will be hosted by the association and UNR for strategic planning meetings for three days on March 24, 25 and 26 to accommodate various work schedules for community members and stakeholders to attend.

To RSVP for one of the community meetings or take the survey, click the link or visit springcreeknv.org and scroll down the page to “Strategic Five Year Plan.”

