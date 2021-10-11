Spring Creek FBLA students place at state competition

SPRING CREEK – Future Business Leaders of America students at Spring Creek High School participated in another online competition this year.
The school had 26 top-10 placers, a dozen top-5 placers, and four first place winners in the state competition. Kaleb Costa, Kathlyn Hedstrom, Lillee Paniagua, Stella Russell and Matthew Crossman all qualified to advance to the national competition, which was also held virtually.
“Our participation wasn't as high for our local school for 2020-2021, but FBLA state had record numbers,” said Tiffany Williams, FBLA adviser.
She provided this list of students and how they placed at the state level:
Accounting I, Jaedin Martinez, 4th
Accounting II, Rigg Christensen, 5th
Advertising, Weston Peterson, 7th
Business Calculations, Rigg Christensen, 7th
Business Communication, Cassie Downs, 8th
Business Law, Kaleb Costa, 6th
Computer Problem Solve, Matthew Crossman, 9th
Intro to Business, Weston Peterson, 10th
Intro to Bus Communication, Caitlin Cromwell, 9th
Intro to Bus Communication, Kathlyn Hedstrom, 6th
Intro to Bus Procedure, Caitlin Cromwell, 4th
Intro to FBLA, Natalia Shine, 5th
Intro to Info Technology, Suzeth Lara, 9th
Intro to Info Technology, Natalia Shine, 5th
Intro to Parli, Stella Russell, 1st
Network Infrastructure, Lilliee Paniagua, 4th
Organizational Leadership, Kathlyn Hedstrom, 10th
Personal Finance, Christina Howell, 10th
Personal Finance, Zander Heit, 8th
Sec & Investments, Zander Heit, 7th
Supply Chain Management, Lillee Paniagua, 5th
Supply Chain Management, Cassie Downs, 2nd
Sports & Entertain Mgmt, Weston Peterson, 6th
Business Ethics, Kaleb Costa, 1st
Intro to Public Speaking, Kathlyn Hedstrom, 1st
Annual Bus Report, Matthew Crossman, 1st
Spring Creek’s FBLA team placed sixth in the Gold Seal Chapter Sweepstakes.
“It is unfortunate that the students couldn't travel as they would have been in Anaheim with approximately 13,000 other students,” Williams said. “However, if we get to travel this year, state is in Reno and nationals is in Chicago.”
Williams thanked the public for supporting FBLA’s online fundraisers over the past year.