Spring Creek FBLA students place at state competition
Spring Creek FBLA students place at state competition

Spring Creek FBLA students place at state competition

Among the Spring Creek students placing in the state FBLA competition this year were, front row from left: Suzeth Lara, Caitlin Cromwell, Kathlyn Hedstrom, Alicia Hokanson, Courtney Burke and Lillee Paniagua. Back row: Stella Russell, Matthew Crossman, Kaleb Costa, Kevin Davis, Weston Petersen, Zander Heit and Natalia Shine.

 SUBMITTED

SPRING CREEK – Future Business Leaders of America students at Spring Creek High School participated in another online competition this year.

The school had 26 top-10 placers, a dozen top-5 placers, and four first place winners in the state competition. Kaleb Costa, Kathlyn Hedstrom, Lillee Paniagua, Stella Russell and Matthew Crossman all qualified to advance to the national competition, which was also held virtually.

“Our participation wasn't as high for our local school for 2020-2021, but FBLA state had record numbers,” said Tiffany Williams, FBLA adviser.

She provided this list of students and how they placed at the state level:

Accounting I, Jaedin Martinez, 4th

Accounting II, Rigg Christensen, 5th

Advertising, Weston Peterson, 7th

Business Calculations, Rigg Christensen, 7th

Business Communication, Cassie Downs, 8th

Business Law, Kaleb Costa, 6th

Computer Problem Solve, Matthew Crossman, 9th

Intro to Business, Weston Peterson, 10th

Intro to Bus Communication, Caitlin Cromwell, 9th

Intro to Bus Communication, Kathlyn Hedstrom, 6th

Intro to Bus Procedure, Caitlin Cromwell, 4th

Intro to FBLA, Natalia Shine, 5th

Intro to Info Technology, Suzeth Lara, 9th

Intro to Info Technology, Natalia Shine, 5th

Intro to Parli, Stella Russell, 1st

Network Infrastructure, Lilliee Paniagua, 4th

Organizational Leadership, Kathlyn Hedstrom, 10th

Personal Finance, Christina Howell, 10th

Personal Finance, Zander Heit, 8th

Sec & Investments, Zander Heit, 7th

Supply Chain Management, Lillee Paniagua, 5th

Supply Chain Management, Cassie Downs, 2nd

Sports & Entertain Mgmt, Weston Peterson, 6th

Business Ethics, Kaleb Costa, 1st

Intro to Public Speaking, Kathlyn Hedstrom, 1st

Annual Bus Report, Matthew Crossman, 1st

Spring Creek’s FBLA team placed sixth in the Gold Seal Chapter Sweepstakes.

“It is unfortunate that the students couldn't travel as they would have been in Anaheim with approximately 13,000 other students,” Williams said. “However, if we get to travel this year, state is in Reno and nationals is in Chicago.”

Williams thanked the public for supporting FBLA’s online fundraisers over the past year.

