SPRING CREEK – “The work begins,” said John Featherston after being announced as the new director for Palace Heights in the Spring Creek Association on Saturday.
Featherston, a mining engineer for Small Mine Development, beat candidates Alan Kimbrell and Devin Ratazzi in the contest for the seat vacated by Paddy Legarza, who is termed out after serving two terms on the board.
Out of 1,515 ballots mailed to Tract 400 residents, 248 votes were received, or 16.3 percent of the residents. According to association bylaws, 10 percent was needed to elect the new director, said attorney Katie McConnell.
Featherston received 169 of the votes. Kimbrell received 45 votes, and Ratazzi had 34.
After the annual property owners meeting on June 15, Featherston said he hoped Kimbrell and Ratazzi’s involvement in the community continued.
“I hope Allan and Devin don’t stop,” Featherston said. “They are obviously some individuals who are looking to contribute to the community and trying to make it better, and I certainly hope they are not deterred from doing so.”
Spring Creek will be bustling with activity as Southwest Gas formally proposed a natural gas line into the community with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. Additionally, ambulance service is on its way to serve the greater Spring Creek area, and other issues such as road maintenance and weed management remain as top priorities for the homeowners association.
Featherston said his next step is to research the topics and speak to others who have a knowledge of the association’s issues.
“It’s going to be very busy. There’s going to be a lot going on, utility-wise, with the amenities, where we’re headed and getting people involved,” he said. “We thought it was busy in the past. I see it picking up.”
Featherston has lived in Spring Creek for 11 years. For two years he has served on the Committee of Architecture, currently as vice chair.
After the election results were announced, Legarza was presented with a plaque from the association commemorating her service. She briefly recalled her eight years on the board.
“I appreciate the opportunity that I had to serve my community,” Legarza said. “It’s been an absolute privilege. I will miss it in some ways. It’s fun to have some background that helps the community move forward.”
