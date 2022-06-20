Spring Creek Freedom Festival: A 16-year tradition

SPRING CREEK – Over the years, the Spring Creek Freedom Festival has become an all-day tradition in the community with a parade, games and fireworks, but how did it begin?

Sandi Moon and Jenni Kinsman, members of the original Fourth of July Committee, remembered a Fourth of July in 2006 at a church pancake breakfast that sparked discussion about Spring Creek organizing an event.

"A group of Spring Creek friends was visiting at a church pancake breakfast," they recalled. "The event was over, and cleanup was almost complete, but no one wanted to leave because there were no Independence Day celebrations to attend in the area. A couple of ladies made a pact to start a parade next year, and true to their word, a committee of local women was formed, and the Spring Creek Freedom Festival was born."

The committee members set some goals for the first event, including promoting patriotism and honoring those who served in the military. "They wanted to provide good, clean family fun on the most patriotic day of the year," Moon and Kinsman said.

Entrants entering the first parade were held to high standards, the ladies recalled. Vehicles were required to be decorated according to the first theme: "Let Freedom Ring."

Since then, more activities have been added to the Festival before and after the parade, primarily located at the Spring Creek Marina. Over the years, events have included a 5K fun run/walk, pancake breakfast, flag-raising ceremony, patriotic program, vendor booths, food trucks, live music with a DJ, mud volleyball, a home run derby, princess and superhero meet-and-greet, pony rides, petting zoos, inflatable bounce houses, canoe races, a golf tournament and fireworks.

"Everyone who participates at the festival as a sponsor, organizer, parade entrant, vendor, athlete and even spectator contributes to the success of the Freedom Festival," Moon and Kinsman said. "All patriots are welcome! This is a day to celebrate Americanism, remember our country's history, and thank those who made and continue to make our freedom a reality."

2022 Freedom Festival

This year's Freedom Festival includes many of the same vendors and events, including a few new activities such as a foam pit, mini-golf course and ax throwing.

Also, in addition to the mud volleyball and home run derby, the new sports court at the Marina will host three-on-three basketball games.

This year's DJ is Battle Born Media Networks playing family-friendly music starting at 4 p.m.

Food trucks scheduled for the Festival are Ruby Mountain Hotdogs, Old Timey Ice Cream, Las Brisas, Nuts Under a Buck and more.

The day concludes with the Khoury's Lake of Fire fireworks show, starting at about 9 p.m. over the Marina.

The Spring Creek Association gives a "huge shout out to our many sponsors": Khourys, CC Communications, Nevada Gold, Great Basin Water Co., Southwest Gas Corp., Elko Federal Credit Union, Summit Engineering, Elko Tool and Fastener, Family Dental, Sabala Electric, RAM Enterprise, Inc., High Mark Construction, Old Timey Ice Cream, Boss Tanks, Dukes Diesel, Kaci Lynch with Coldwell Banker, Stewart Title, Montrose Glass, The Klub, Elko Sanitation, Terry's Pumpin and Potties and Battle Born Media Networks.

To sign up for the parade, as a vendor, or sponsor, visit www.springcreeknv.org/freedom-festival or call 775-753-6295.

----

Below are photos from the 2021 Spring Creek Freedom Festival:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.