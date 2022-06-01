 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Spring Creek Freedom Festival set for July 4

Khourys and Spirng Creek Association

Sam and Gus Khoury present a $5,000 check to the Spring Creek Association's Jessie Bahr, general manager; Bailey Meza, events director; and Aaron Apodaca, administrative assistant, for the annual Freedom Festival and Lake of Fire on July 4 at the Spring Creek Marina. 

 Toni Milano

SPRING CREEK – The Khoury’s Family presents the Spring Creek’s Freedom Festival and Lake of Fire on July 4 at the Spring Creek Marina.

The annual event kicks off at 6:45 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony presented by the POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association, followed at 7 a.m. by the Pancake Breakfast and 5K Freedom Fun Run/Walk hosted by Ruby Mountain Relay.

A Mud Volleyball tournament begins at 9 a.m.

The Freedom Festival parade starts at 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway and Glenvista Drive, ending at Parkchester Drive.

At the Marina, festivities begin at 4 p.m. with live music, face painting by Cheeky Doodles, horse rides by V-L Productions, inflatables, basketball, and food and beverage vendors.

A home run derby starts at 6 p.m., ending at dark.

The Khoury’s Family Lake of Fire fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Sponsors include the Khoury’s Family, CC Communications, Nevada Gold Mines, House2Home Window Fashions, Great Basin Water Co., Southwest Gas Corp., Elko Tool and Fastener, Elko Federal Credit Union, Dukes Diesel, Family Dental, Highmark Construction, Kaci Lynch, Ram Enterprises, Sabala Electric, Boss Tanks, Summit Engineering and Old Timey Ice Cream.

Registration is open for vendors and parade floats for Spring Creeks Freedom Festival on July 4. Forms are online at springcreeknv.org/freedom-festival.

-----

Below is a gallery of the 2021 Spring Creek Freedom Festival and Lake of Fire

Spring Creek Freedom Festival and Lake of Fire
Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

