Spring Creek gates: working out the bugs

SPRING CREEK – It’s a “learning experience” as Spring Creek Association members get used to the new gate system at the amenities located throughout the homeowners association.
Frustration with the new system has led to dozens of complaints. However, the association has some advice for members as it works out the bugs with the gates.
“We are asking everyone to have patience with the system,” said SCA president and general manager Jessie Bahr. “People often get frustrated that it’s not instantaneously opening. Please be patient.”
Located at SCA amenities, including the Spring Creek Marina, Horse Palace, Shooting Range and Brent Park, the gates served as security and a deterrent to vandalism. They began operating on June 1.
Members were mailed a card and a PIN code to activate the gates. Non-members can purchase day passes at the Spring Creek Association office or through their website.
However, the Wi-Fi system used to open the gates when activated by card or PIN wasn’t working in the weeks after going live, even after initial testing showed the internet provider could handle the signal relays.
“It was sporadic,” Bahr said of the signal connections. “We quickly became aware of the issues and reviewed the system.”
Buchanan Access Gates, which installed the system, switched out the Wi-Fi for a new cellular system at their cost, Bahr explained.
“This seems to be working very well,” she said.
Bahr described some troubleshooting tips that may help members at the gates. Among them are ensuring they are using the specific PIN mailed to them – not the number on the card – and including the pound symbol after the 5-digit PIN has been entered.
Another tip is to hold the card to the keypad and wait for the beep rather than waiving it in front of the keypad.
“The keypad has not had a chance to identify the card,” she explained.
Some visitors may reenter their PIN multiple times if the first try doesn’t work, which ends up locking them out.
“Just be patient, and the code will work,” Bahr said.
The SCA posted two videos on the SCA Clerk YouTube channel. One explains how to use the card, while the other shows how to use a PIN at the keypad.
The gates will be live between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. at all amenities. Recently the SCA extended the hours at the Marina and shooting range to 5 a.m. for the summer. Cards and PINs will not work during the off-hours.
The opening or closing of gates also may be altered for events, Bahr added. Some gates will remain closed at an amenity for vendors to set up and then remain open to allow visitors in for an activity.
Cameras also monitor the gates, giving the association information on who is trying to enter without a PIN or card. A report is run daily to track usage and pinpoint signs of a non-member using a member’s card or PIN, which the SCA prohibits.
Parking outside the gates and walking through is also against the SCA rules and violates an Elko County ordinance that prohibits parking in a right of way.
“We have staff who will monitor this activity and try to inform them there is no parking outside of the gates,” Bahr explained. “Unfortunately, we have had to tow some who are not following the rules and posted signs.”
For help or questions, call the Spring Creek Association at 775-753-6295.