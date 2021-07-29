Spring Creek gates: working out the bugs

Buchanan Access Gates, which installed the system, switched out the Wi-Fi for a new cellular system at their cost, Bahr explained.

“This seems to be working very well,” she said.

Bahr described some troubleshooting tips that may help members at the gates. Among them are ensuring they are using the specific PIN mailed to them – not the number on the card – and including the pound symbol after the 5-digit PIN has been entered.

Another tip is to hold the card to the keypad and wait for the beep rather than waiving it in front of the keypad.

“The keypad has not had a chance to identify the card,” she explained.

Some visitors may reenter their PIN multiple times if the first try doesn’t work, which ends up locking them out.

“Just be patient, and the code will work,” Bahr said.

The SCA posted two videos on the SCA Clerk YouTube channel. One explains how to use the card, while the other shows how to use a PIN at the keypad.