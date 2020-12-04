Spring Creek gears up for yuletide season

SPRING CREEK – Christmas festivities are underway in Spring Creek, with two events spreading yuletide cheer.

Breakfast with Santa Auction and the Cheermeister House Decorating Contest are taking place this month, bringing holiday cheer to families in Spring Creek and those in need.

This year, Breakfast with Santa has been reworked into an auction, inviting the community to donate handmade goods, services, products and other items to raise money for gifts and Christmas dinners for families in the Elko and Spring Creek area.

"One hundred percent of all the money goes back to helping local families," said organizer Des Sorenson. "We are working with some organizations to identify needs, and we are doing our best to meet as many as we can."

Dec. 4 is the deadline to donate an auction item at Family Dental Care or to Sorenson and Stephanie Larsen Johnson.

Items go up for bid as soon as they are posted on the event's Facebook page. All bidding closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 12.

Anonymous bids on items can be made by messaging Sorenson and Johnson through Facebook.

Sorenson explained the virus pandemic prompted the in-person event's cancelation this year.