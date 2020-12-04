Spring Creek gears up for yuletide season

SPRING CREEK – Christmas festivities are underway in Spring Creek, with two events spreading yuletide cheer.
Breakfast with Santa Auction and the Cheermeister House Decorating Contest are taking place this month, bringing holiday cheer to families in Spring Creek and those in need.
This year, Breakfast with Santa has been reworked into an auction, inviting the community to donate handmade goods, services, products and other items to raise money for gifts and Christmas dinners for families in the Elko and Spring Creek area.
"One hundred percent of all the money goes back to helping local families," said organizer Des Sorenson. "We are working with some organizations to identify needs, and we are doing our best to meet as many as we can."
Dec. 4 is the deadline to donate an auction item at Family Dental Care or to Sorenson and Stephanie Larsen Johnson.
Items go up for bid as soon as they are posted on the event's Facebook page. All bidding closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 12.
Anonymous bids on items can be made by messaging Sorenson and Johnson through Facebook.
Sorenson explained the virus pandemic prompted the in-person event's cancelation this year.
"[It was] due to the restrictions and also due to our concern to keep everyone safe: Santa, Mrs. Claus, volunteers and the public who attend the event," Sorenson said. "We have always done an auction every year and previously had items displayed at the in-person event, too."
The switch to a fully online event has helped with fundraising, she added.
"So many businesses and community members have reached out and made the auction bigger than ever this year," Sorenson said.
Among those partners are Catholic Charities and Donuts 'N Mor, who "are awesome to help us. They donate food so we can make sure we get enough meals to families," she added.
Sorenson thanked the community for participating in the fourth annual Breakfast with Santa.
"We are very thankful to everyone who bids and donates items," she said. "This is a team effort. It takes all of us working together and pulling together."
Cheermeister decorating contest
For the third year, residents and business owners can decorate their homes and storefronts in lights and inflatables for the chance to win a prize.
Nominations are open for the Spring Creek Association's third annual Cheermeister House Decorating Contest. Judging starts Dec. 5 and runs through Dec. 13.
First place residential winners receive a $50 Home Depot gift card. First, second and third place winners receive a decorative yard sign.
The business owner with the best storefront display receives a pizza party for 10 people and a window sign.
According to the rules, judging is based on "curb appeal" as viewed from the street. Judges will not enter the property to view back or side yards.
Homes and businesses will be judged on four criteria: unique design and creative use of lights and decoration; story or theme; display and placement of ornaments and animated objects; and overall presentation.
Entrants are encouraged to have all lights and decorations activated during the judging period.
Winners will be notified on the afternoon of Dec. 14.
Christmas tree recycling
The association also announced the drop off locations and dates to recycle Christmas trees.
Residents can take trees to Brent Park, Firehouse fields on Licht Parkway and the Horse Palace starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 8.
Trees must have ornaments lights, tinsel stands and bags removed and be placed standing up in the containers.
For questions about the Cheermeister or the tree recycling program, call the SCA at 775-753-6295.
