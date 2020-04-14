Spring Creek Golf Course closed

For golfers who paid in advance for tee times, they will be notified and given the option of receiving a rain check or a refund.

Online tee time scheduling has also been disabled.

The Spring Creek Association board of directors will be looking at ways to refund prepaid season passes after the end of the month.

In March, Sisolak excluded golf courses from closing but said he changed his mind when pictures were sent to him of groups of people riding in golf carts and gathering on greens.

“We tried it. It didn’t work because some folks chose not to follow the rules. As a result, we are closing golf courses,” Sisolak said during his press conference on April 8.

The board of directors complied with the first round of directives on March 25 in a teleconference meeting.