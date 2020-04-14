Spring Creek Golf Course closed

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Golf Course has been closed until further notice.
Effective April 8, Gov. Steve Sisolak closed golf courses when he signed emergency directive 13 to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in gatherings of more than 10 people.
Golfers are restricted from playing golf at the Spring Creek Golf Course and from using a private golf cart and walking the course to play or using the driving range.
Elko parks, playgrounds and sports fields, including Ruby View Golf Course, closed under the same directive.
At the Spring Creek Association, the revised shutdown included sports fields, with limitations on other amenities.
The outdoor arena at the Horse Palace, shooting range, limited sites at the campground, trap and skeet, Brent Park and the Marina are open for use by guests following social distancing guidelines and closed to groups and gatherings.
Playgrounds at Brent Park and the Marina are fenced off and closed.
Golfers who call the pro shop or stop by the clubhouse and golf course will be informed of the directive.
For golfers who paid in advance for tee times, they will be notified and given the option of receiving a rain check or a refund.
Online tee time scheduling has also been disabled.
The Spring Creek Association board of directors will be looking at ways to refund prepaid season passes after the end of the month.
In March, Sisolak excluded golf courses from closing but said he changed his mind when pictures were sent to him of groups of people riding in golf carts and gathering on greens.
“We tried it. It didn’t work because some folks chose not to follow the rules. As a result, we are closing golf courses,” Sisolak said during his press conference on April 8.
The board of directors complied with the first round of directives on March 25 in a teleconference meeting.
At the time, indoor amenities, including the Horse Palace arena and golf clubhouse, were closed as part of the non-essential business closures. Other outdoor recreational facilities were allowed to remain open to guests who adhered to social distancing guidelines.
The SCA offices also limited public access to its offices, directing property owners to call or email to ask questions or conduct business.
Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill remains open for take-out orders and curbside delivery.
The board also waived late fees for assessments for April and May, reserving the option to extend it beyond that time frame.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.