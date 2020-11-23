Spring Creek Golf Course has record season

SPRING CREEK – Despite closing for the pandemic, Spring Creek Golf Course had a banner year for revenue in 2020.
Spring Creek Golf Pro Rick Longhurst reviewed the past year with the Spring Creek Association board of directors, showing a steady increase in green fees and overall revenue since 2015.
By October, total revenue was up 84% over 2019, including greens fees, season passes, equipment rentals and pro shop sales.
Greens fees increased 79%, totaling $125,885 for the year through October.
"I think you can see we've had a heck of a year," Longhurst told the directors. "I would say it's probably the best year Spring Creek has ever had."
Longhurst credited the activity to regular and beginner golfers who wanted to get outside.
"COVID-19 forced a lot of people to do other things," he explained. "A lot of them never played golf before, so I'm sure we benefited from that."
On April 8, the golf course was closed by Gov. Steve Sisolak's emergency directive 013 for about three weeks due to the virus pandemic, after initially being allowed to remain open in the early days of statewide shutdowns. The order was issued to reduce the spread of the virus among gatherings of more than 10 people.
More than 6,400 rounds were played this year, compared with 4,774 in 2019. This year, twilight play and junior golfers were added to the 9- and 18-hole totals.
Longhurst, who has been the golf pro since 2016, credited Greens Superintendent Travis Mahlke and the crews on the course and in the pro shop for the rise in revenue.
Looking ahead to next season beginning March 1, Longhurst said he hoped to bring back tournaments to Spring Creek, which was the only line item to show a drop in overall revenue.
"I would like to get that back on board," he said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to go full-strength on that again next year."
He also told the board the golf advisory committee would be asking for a $25 increase on season passes at an upcoming board meeting. Greens fees and rentals would remain the same, he added.
"We're looking at just a slight increase in fees," he explained after the board meeting. "There haven't been any fees raised out here for several years."
