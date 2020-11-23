Spring Creek Golf Course has record season

Rick Longhurst, Spring Creek Golf Course Pro, discusses his record-setting year on Nov. 18, 2020

SPRING CREEK – Despite closing for the pandemic, Spring Creek Golf Course had a banner year for revenue in 2020.

Spring Creek Golf Pro Rick Longhurst reviewed the past year with the Spring Creek Association board of directors, showing a steady increase in green fees and overall revenue since 2015.

By October, total revenue was up 84% over 2019, including greens fees, season passes, equipment rentals and pro shop sales.

Greens fees increased 79%, totaling $125,885 for the year through October.

"I think you can see we've had a heck of a year," Longhurst told the directors. "I would say it's probably the best year Spring Creek has ever had."

Longhurst credited the activity to regular and beginner golfers who wanted to get outside.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"COVID-19 forced a lot of people to do other things," he explained. "A lot of them never played golf before, so I'm sure we benefited from that."

On April 8, the golf course was closed by Gov. Steve Sisolak's emergency directive 013 for about three weeks due to the virus pandemic, after initially being allowed to remain open in the early days of statewide shutdowns. The order was issued to reduce the spread of the virus among gatherings of more than 10 people.