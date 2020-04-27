Spring Creek golfers to receive partial refunds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRING CREEK – Golfers will see a monthly portion of their season passes refunded until the Spring Creek Golf Course reopens.

The Spring Creek Association Board of Directors unanimously agreed to automatically refund golfers a prorated amount on their season pass based on an eight-month season, starting March 1.

Season packages include single, senior single, junior, couple and senior couple. Rates depend on whether the golfer is a resident of Spring Creek or a member of the general public.

A property owner who has a single pass costing $325 per year would be refunded $40.63 a month for the duration of the closure. A property owner couples pass costing $550 per year would be refunded $68.75 per month.

“I think it makes sense to give refunds to those who purchased season passes,” said board chair Josh Park. “At this point, who knows what’s going to happen.”

Rick Longhurst, Spring Creek Golf Course general manager, said he felt the prorated refunds were “fair” to golfers.