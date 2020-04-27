Spring Creek golfers to receive partial refunds

SPRING CREEK – Golfers will see a monthly portion of their season passes refunded until the Spring Creek Golf Course reopens.
The Spring Creek Association Board of Directors unanimously agreed to automatically refund golfers a prorated amount on their season pass based on an eight-month season, starting March 1.
Season packages include single, senior single, junior, couple and senior couple. Rates depend on whether the golfer is a resident of Spring Creek or a member of the general public.
A property owner who has a single pass costing $325 per year would be refunded $40.63 a month for the duration of the closure. A property owner couples pass costing $550 per year would be refunded $68.75 per month.
“I think it makes sense to give refunds to those who purchased season passes,” said board chair Josh Park. “At this point, who knows what’s going to happen.”
Rick Longhurst, Spring Creek Golf Course general manager, said he felt the prorated refunds were “fair” to golfers.
On May 27, the board will discuss offering a golf pass for the remainder of the season — if and when the golf course directive has been lifted.
The decision to prorate the golf passes came after the Spring Creek Golf Course was closed under an April 8 directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Golf courses statewide were allowed to remain open during the first wave of emergency directives in March to stem the spread of the coronavirus. But the governor reversed his decision earlier this month to prevent crowds of 10 or more from gathering in parks, playgrounds and sports fields.
The board also scheduled the property owners’ annual meeting on June 20 to be conducted live at the Fairway Conference Center or via conference call if restrictions are still in place.
According to the by-laws, the association is required to present financial reports to property owners and address other business once a year. Traditionally, the meeting is kicked off with a barbecue.
Property owners will receive letters and surveys from the association in the coming weeks.
