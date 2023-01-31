 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek High school entrance closed for repairs beginning Wednesday

This diagram shows barricades that will be placed at the entrance to Spring Creek High School beginning Wednesday.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — The main road entrance to Spring Creek High School off Lamoille Highway will be closed beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, for emergency asphalt repairs.

Motorists will be directed to use Boyd Kennedy Road for entrance to both Spring Creek High School and Spring Creek Middle School. The closure is expected to last one week, according to the Elko County School District

"Please use caution and drive safely while in the traffic-control area on Lamoille Highway between Boyd Kennedy Road and Bartlett Drive," advised the district.

Motorists traveling to the schools should expect possible delays due to the concentrated detour.

