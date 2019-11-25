SPRING CREEK — Seniors at Spring Creek High School participated in the annual interview fair for their career project last week.

For the past 24 years, SCHS has held their interview fair for the senior class, which was on Nov. 20 in the schools’ multi-purpose room.

Loretta Reed, a former SCHS teacher, originally created the interview fair. Reed said, “The purpose of the interview fair is to give the students something relative that they can carry through their lives.”

Although Reed now participates in the fair as an interviewer she used to be on the other end, setting up the fair which takes multiple steps.

Marie Binger and Julie Lewis, English teachers at SCHS, said a lot of effort goes into the fair itself.

“We have to pick a day, organize students and help them create resumes, hold mock interviews, organize categories and call interviewers for the fair. We need to make sure we have the space to hold it, too. It’s a lot of work,” they said.

Binger and Lewis agreed that although it takes effort to set up, it’s definitely worth it.

Senior Zavie Ward explained he was looking to gain something from the experience.

“I want to become more knowledgeable about my profession and learn more about what I need to do to follow my career choice,” he said. The interview fair is perfect for learning more about careers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When asked what their favorite part of the fair was, Binger said, “The community interaction with the students is my favorite part.”

“I love hearing the positive feedback about teenagers. You hear a lot of negative feedback when it comes to teens, so it’s really nice to hear some positive feedback instead,” Lewis added.

Reed says her favorite part is interviewing the students and seeing what plans they have for the future.

The interview fair has been incredibly rewarding over the past 24 years, Reed said.

“The fair has been overwhelmingly successful. Anytime you can help students prepare for the future is a good thing. Students have even acquired jobs through the interview fair.”

Interviewers offered some advice to students in their future interviews.

“Reach for your goals, and make sure you’re knowledgeable about the job,” said Sarah Pehrson, a nurse participating in the fair. “Make sure you’re prepared for the interview.”

Reed added, “You need to be well informed about the career you’re choosing, and what it takes to attain that career.”

The interview fair this year was an outstanding success. A big part of that is due to the members of the Elko County community, who volunteered their time to assist in the interview process. A big thank you from the Spring Creek High School seniors to the kind people who gave up their day to help these students invest in their futures.

Junior Noah Doyle is a journalism student at Spring Creek High School

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0