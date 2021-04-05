Spring Creek High School returns to full-time school

As spring approached, students found themselves going back to school full-time, for the first time since March 2020. Although COVID-19 is still a widespread issue in the United States, the Elko County School District is taking the measures necessary to protect their students. On March 8, 2021, full-time school officially began.
Face masks and social distancing are just two basic steps schools like Spring Creek High School took in order to prepare students for resuming full-time, in-person learning. Hallways are divided and marked with arrows to help control the flow of traffic. Class sizes are limited, and after every class desks are wiped down and disinfected, ready for the next set of students.
Although school may be back full-time, many students are choosing to only participate in online classes. To accommodate this, teachers are offering various ways to have video meetings with students at home. Chromebooks have been provided to students in order to make their learning experience as convenient as possible.
Perhaps the most difficult thing about returning to full-time school is the social distancing. Although there’s a three-foot rule for students to keep distance between themselves and others, many students do not adhere to this. It’s hard to expect students to distance themselves from their peers and friends, especially when it’s easier to see your friends at school rather than anywhere else. In the classroom, staying distanced is easy. Desks are spaced out appropriately and students don’t have to worry about physically interacting with one another.
When it comes to walking from class to class, many students are walking shoulder-to-shoulder, chatting with their friends. At lunch, there’s stickers on the floor that remind others to keep their distance while in line, yet no one follows the guideline. The desks that once resided in the cafeteria have been replaced with the lunch tables students are used to eating at. Seats are marked with green stickers that read “Sit here” while other seats remain unmarked. This spacing is meant to keep students at a safe distance from each other whilst they eat, yet many disregard the markings and sit in the seat directly next to their friends, with masks off while they eat and talk. Day-to-day life for school students is more different than it ever has been. As they adjust to this new style of school, many pros and cons are sure to arise.
Although the return to school is necessary and essential, it’s going to be a difficult job ensuring that COVID-19 doesn’t begin to infect our students by the masses. Hopefully, the precautionary measures that are currently in place will be enough to allow students to easily return to school without a major risk of another disastrous outbreak.
Noah Doyle is a senior journalism student at Spring Creek High School.