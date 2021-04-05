Spring Creek High School returns to full-time school

When it comes to walking from class to class, many students are walking shoulder-to-shoulder, chatting with their friends. At lunch, there’s stickers on the floor that remind others to keep their distance while in line, yet no one follows the guideline. The desks that once resided in the cafeteria have been replaced with the lunch tables students are used to eating at. Seats are marked with green stickers that read “Sit here” while other seats remain unmarked. This spacing is meant to keep students at a safe distance from each other whilst they eat, yet many disregard the markings and sit in the seat directly next to their friends, with masks off while they eat and talk. Day-to-day life for school students is more different than it ever has been. As they adjust to this new style of school, many pros and cons are sure to arise.