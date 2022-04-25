 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek High School SkillsUSA medals at state

Spring Creek High School SkillsUSA team

Spring Creek High School SkillsUSA team at state competition in Reno, from left: adviser Mr. Murphy, Douglas Iliff, Dominic Santos, Nathan Thomas, Joey Terras, Logan Syme, George Thomas, Tanner Esplin and adviser Mr. Thomas.

 SUBMITTED

Spring Creek High School’s SkillsUSA Club brought home medals in state competition in Reno.

Students medaled in several categories in competitions along with 800 SkillsUSA students statewide.

In Job Skill Demo, George Thomas took the bronze medal. In 3D Animation, Joey Terras and Logan Syme took Silver medals.

In Quizbowl, Dominic Santos, Logan Syme, Douglas Iliff, Nathan Thomas, Tanner Esplin took silver medals.

Nathan Thomas won a Cabinetmaking gold medal and is a  national qualifier. Douglas Iliff took the silver medal in Cabinetmaking.

In Additive Manufacturing, Dominic Santos and Tanner Esplin took gold medals and are national qualifiers.

Gold medalists Thomas, Santos and Esplin also qualified for nationals that take place June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

