Spring Creek home occupation rule passes first reading

SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture unanimously approved the first reading of a revised home occupation regulation following weeks of debate and revisions.

The draft, dated May 27, defines a home occupation business as "a use otherwise allowable by law which is incidental to the primary residential purpose, and which does not change the residential character of the premises" and must be approved by the Committee of Architecture.

The committee also approved an amendment to the motion, separating two additional pages from the draft that were labeled as "requirements of a home occupation permit," to be revised and brought back to the COA for discussion.

The permit application requests business owners list information including the type of occupation, sign proposal, parking requirements, hours of operation, and an option to advertise and market the business for a $50 fee. It also lists requirements to be followed by a home occupation; definitions of home, premises and accessory structure; and examples of previously granted home occupations.

Characteristics of a home occupation state that it must be conducted in the home or auxiliary structure on the property, at least one permanent resident of the home is working for the home occupation, and that it does not generate excessive pedestrian or vehicular traffic, noise, odors, dust, or smoke on a continual basis.

Additionally, it must not be a business "permissible in a Commercial Zoning Designation or as a Conditional Use for the zoning district for which the premises is located as defined by the Spring Creek Association Declaration of Reservations."

No home occupation permit is required for residents working from home for themselves or a third-party employer who does not generate third-party foot traffic.

A one-time permit fee paid by a first-time applicant listed in a previous draft was removed by the COA in the updated version of the rules.

Some residents voiced concerns about the regulation at Monday's meeting, asking the committee to explain why it was necessary to implement.

Spring Creek Association resident Tess Andreozzi, who also owns Andreozzi Training Stable, pointed to the association's Declaration of Reservations and Elko County ordinances as being enough guidance for homeowner association members regarding a home-based business.

"I'm really at a loss as to why we're even looking at this anymore and why this is even here," she said. "Our DORs specifically state home occupations. We have county ordinances that tell us what we can and cannot do. Nuisances, conditional uses, permitted uses."

Another resident and owner of North Slope Taxidermy, Gary Powell, agreed with Andreozzi about the DORs and told the committee he understood the goal of revising the regulation but that the new home occupation rules seemed too restrictive for small businesses.

"There's a better avenue for the COA to navigate what is trying to be done. What that exact answer is, I can't tell you," he said.

He made some suggestions to make the draft "straightforward," including asking the committee to separate the application from the rules in the draft and inviting property owners to register their businesses and sign an agreement to follow and comply with the DORs.

"If you could make a rule book for small business home occupations that gives all the DORs that pertain to the property – which I know we have, and I know the argument is that people don't read – that's not your problem. It's their responsibility," he said.

Andreozzi and Powell also questioned the authority of the COA to implement and enforce the regulation. They pointed to a recent Nevada Supreme Court ruling in the case of Moretto vs. Elk Point Country Club Homeowners Association Inc. out of Douglas County.

Attorney Katie McConnell, representing the SCA, said the ruling adopts Section 6.7 Restatement of Property Servitudes, which allows the association "the power to adopt reasonable rules designed to protect community members from unreasonable interference in the enjoyment of their individually owned lots or units."

McConnell explained the goal of the home occupancy regulation is to define the difference between home-based, work-from-home and commercial businesses for property owners in light of complaints from neighbors.

"We legitimately have commercial enterprises operating under the guise of a home occupation permit, saying it's a home occupation and it's not. It is a full-blown commercial business, and those are the complaints that the COA and the SCA often get," McConnell said.

She also addressed Powell's comment about the regulation restricting small businesses, noting that the home occupancy rule considers all property owners with or without a business.

"It's not trying to restrict small business at all," she said. "We have to do something to address all the property owners, and that is where this rule is coming from because there really isn't a definition" in the DORs.

COA member Nick Czegledi agreed with Powell's concerns and explained that the committee spent weeks gathering input and fine-tuning the home occupancy regulation, "and I think we've gotten to the point where we have to do something regarding this rule."

"I think we're at the point now that we've had many meetings -- we've had four -- and we've discussed everything," he continued. "We've listened to everybody that we possibly could, many people, and we came up with what I think was the best solution to this problem."

The rule "probably is not perfect, but it's the best solution that we've got at this time, Czegledi said. He added that he was open to addressing it again and changing it in the future, "but we need to start at some point, and I think this is a good starting point."

The second reading of the home occupation rule will be at the next regular meeting of the COA scheduled for July 11.

