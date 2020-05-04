Spring Creek links open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Golf Course is open for play with social distancing restrictions in effect and a new app to schedule tee times.

Tee times start daily at 8 a.m., and the golf course has been modified to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines established by state directives for player safety, according to the Spring Creek Association in a press release.

There will be no flags on the greens or rakes in the sand bunkers. The putting green cups, located in approximate centers of the greens, either front, middle or back, are also inverted for player protection.

Rental golf carts have been sanitized, but rental golf clubs will not be available. Golf carts that are rented or privately owned will be allowed on the course.

The clubhouse will remain closed to the public; however, golfers now have three ways to reserve tee times and make payments.