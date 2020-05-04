Spring Creek links open

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Golf Course is open for play with social distancing restrictions in effect and a new app to schedule tee times.
Tee times start daily at 8 a.m., and the golf course has been modified to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines established by state directives for player safety, according to the Spring Creek Association in a press release.
There will be no flags on the greens or rakes in the sand bunkers. The putting green cups, located in approximate centers of the greens, either front, middle or back, are also inverted for player protection.
Rental golf carts have been sanitized, but rental golf clubs will not be available. Golf carts that are rented or privately owned will be allowed on the course.
The clubhouse will remain closed to the public; however, golfers now have three ways to reserve tee times and make payments.
A Spring Creek Golf Course app is now available for download at the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Golfers may also visit the SCA website online at springcreeknv.org and click the tee time widget on the opening page, or call the Spring Creek Golf Shop with questions or to make a payment.
Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill is open for curbside service for food and beverages to take on the course. Outside food or drinks is not permitted on the golf course.
The golf course reopened Friday two days after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he was allowing golf courses, pickleball and tennis courts statewide to resume with social distancing in place, three weeks after closing those facilities. Sports fields, parks and playgrounds remain closed.
Spring Creek golfers will be able to receive partial refunds on season passes.
To inquire about golf equipment, balls, sales, and golf cart rentals, call the Spring Creek Golf Shop at 753-6331. To place an order for curbside delivery, call Cook’s at 777-8177.
