Spring Creek looks ahead to 2022

SPRING CREEK – Improving roads and amenities remains a priority for the Spring Creek Association as residents saw broadband and natural gas enter the area in 2021.

"Many positive changes have taken place this year and will be built upon for 2022," said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.

Those changes include welcoming Southwest Gas Corp., CC Communications and Anthem Broadband to the SCA. "We worked with different providers to bring those services to Spring Creek," Bahr said.

Crews have been working throughout the association, installing natural gas pipelines and fiber optic cables for several months. Once the work is completed residents will have more choices and options, she added.

The SCA is also continuing work on roads, looking to improve more than 30 miles of roads in the coming year.

"The road preservation plan is in place," Bahr said. "It helps with many areas of our road system, including adding ditches to increase and encourage drainage away from the road."

Ongoing work includes fixing and adding culverts, shouldering roads, repairing and tracking potholes and more.

Work began at the Horse Palace and Spring Creek Marina that included renovations and installation of new features.

The SCA Board of Directors approved $300,000 to upgrade the Horse Palace, including new gates, roof repair and remodeling the restrooms. It is the first phase of a staged renovation that includes future upgrades to the interior and exterior of the equestrian complex that increases the facility's capacity to expand its event potential.

At the Marina, the SCA pursued expanding outdoor recreational options with a basketball, tennis and pickleball court and taking steps toward improving the water quality in the swimming area.

The past year also saw new youth football fields at Schuckmann's Sports Complex, along with updates to the baseball and soccer fields.

Bahr added that the Committee of Architecture is working with the community on regulations, "which are in place to keep property values up."

The COA is also working with contractors to fix roads worn or damaged by heavy vehicles, and reseeding properties to prevent weeds and prevent fire danger, which "have been top priorities of this committee," she said.

In 2022, Bahr said the SCA would continue to pursue a secondary access road from Spring Creek and is partnering with the University of Nevada, Reno, to update the association's strategic and economic development plans.

Community input remains vital to the association and is welcomed through all means of communication, including in-person, email or phone calls, Bahr said.

"Our goal is to continue to make Spring Creek an even better place to live," she said. "We appreciate your patience and participation as we work together in 2022."

