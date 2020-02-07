Spring Creek looks at four-day school week

ELKO – Could Spring Creek schools be the next to adopt a four-day schedule?
The Elko County School Board will discuss the possibility of shifting the community's three elementary schools, a middle school, and high school to an alternate schedule when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the board room at 850 Elm St.
The board will also review the results of a survey that was sent to parents of Liberty Peak Elementary, Sage Elementary, Spring Creek Elementary, Spring Creek Middle School, and Spring Creek High School.
More than 1,700 people responded to seven questions that asked for input regarding the potential impacts of a four-day school week for students, including attendance, family time, and child care needs.
The request comes on the heels of Carlin Combined Schools and West Wendover schools that recently won approval from the board of trustees to start a two-year pilot program for a four-day school week in the 2020-2021 school year.
West Wendover schools were approved on Oct. 8 to begin their new schedule next fall. Carlin received approval on Dec. 10.
It also follows a trend in the school district that began in 2016 when rural one-room schools in Independence Valley, Mound Valley, and Ruby Valley were granted four-day school weeks.
Wells Combined Schools petitioned the school district to adopt a four-day schedule in 2018. The school will complete its two-year pilot program this spring.
Following suit, Jackpot Combined Schools received permission to try the four-day schedule for two years, beginning in August.
Schools in White Pine and Eureka county school districts are among other Nevada districts that have switched to four-day schedules.