Spring Creek looks to revise outdoor lighting rule

SPRING CREEK – Outdoor auxiliary lighting will have a stricter definition for Spring Creek Association residents under the Committee of Architecture’s Rules and Regulations.

The COA heard the first reading of a proposed rule change for outdoor lights that expanded the current rule to more specific language on Monday.

The change stems from complaints received by the Committee of Architecture, said chairman Kevin Martindale.

“We had a few complaints and some concerns on lighting,” he explained.

The original rule stipulated auxiliary lights were limited to a height of 20 feet and could not be aimed toward neighboring residents.

The revised version states that auxiliary outdoor lighting must “have a clear purpose,” not extend beyond the owner’s property line to avoid trespassing into a neighbor’s property, directed toward the ground, and not causing a nuisance to a neighboring property owner.

“Any outdoor lighting that is excessively bright may be treated as a nuisance pursuant to these rules and regulations,” the revision stated.

Committee members Nick Czegledi and Kelli DiLulo supported the revision.

Czegledi said he had seen lighting issues in the past and called the revision “a step in the right direction.”

“I think it’s very reasonable,” DiLulo added. “It goes back to being a good neighbor.”

During public comment, Patrick Whitson, owner of ODP Inspections who lives in Palace Heights – Tract 400, told the COA his home has lighting attached to eaves that are 30 feet above the ground.

“That’s a good point,” Martindale said. “If your home is built like a two-story or over 20 feet high, how does this affect something like that?”

Spring Creek Association’s legal counsel Katie McConnell explained the rule change did not affect lighting attached to structures, but for lights on a pole or a post.

“If you have a light on the side of your house at 30 feet, it should be shining down and not into the neighbor’s window even though it might exceed the auxiliary building height requirement because [the light is] not on an auxiliary building,” she said.

McConnell said the rule could be changed to specify the difference between lighting attached to a structure and a freestanding light.

“I think that’s a good suggestion based on the comment that was made,” she said. “I think I can make the language more clear based upon that.”

In a new draft, the proposed rule now states that no auxiliary light shall exceed 20 feet if secondary to the primary residence structure.

The rule revision with changes will return to the COA on Feb. 13 for a new first reading.