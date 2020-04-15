Spring Creek man accused of assault

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested late Tuesday night on multiple felony charges for allegedly pointing a rifle at people inside a home.
Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in Spring Creek where they observed a man later identified as Sterling Hill, 24, leaving the apartment.
“Several subjects including two juveniles were inside the apartment when Hill entered pointing the rifle at them sitting at the table,” stated the sheriff’s office. “The two juveniles were sleeping on a couch between the man and the subjects sitting at the kitchen table. All the subjects stated to deputies they felt threatened when Hill pointed the rifle at them.”
Hill was taken into custody on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child neglect/endangerment. His bail was listed at $260,000.
