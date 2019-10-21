{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in July.

William B. Bodin, 53, of Spring Creek was booked in the Elko County Jail Oct. 20 for battery to commit sexual assault, resulting in substantial bodily harm; open or gross lewdness, and indecent exposure.

According to court documents, Bodin is alleged to have committed the crimes after the victim was intoxicated, drugged or unconscious.

On the evening of July 15, police reports stated a friend of the victim called police when she heard the victim crying on the phone and asking the suspect to leave.

The victim told police she and Bodin had drinks before she blacked out.

She was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment.

According to police reports, the officers were called after business hours to the Operating Engineers Local No. 3 office. Bodin remained on the scene outside of the office, stating to the victim’s friend he was “waiting for the police.”

Bodin was detained by police for about an hour, but refused to speak without a lawyer present.

Charges filed by the Elko County District Attorney’s office on Oct. 1.

His bail was set at $257,500.

