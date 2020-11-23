Spring Creek man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

ELKO – A Spring Creek man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl last summer at her home.

Jacob W. Toombs, 21, was arrested Friday on one count of sexual assault against a child, a category “A” felony, and, as an alternative charge, one count of statutory sexual seduction, a category “B” felony.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on July 24 when Toombs contacted the victim through a social media app, asking if he could come over to her residence to discuss some family issues with her because “he wanted a female perspective.”

After he arrived they sat outside before Toombs suggested they go inside to talk, where he then allegedly assaulted her.

An investigation was launched by the Elko County Sherriff’s office and charges against Toombs were filed in Elko Justice Court on Nov. 16.

Toombs' bail is set at $500,000.

