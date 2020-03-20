Spring Creek man arrested for murder in death of teen

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been arrested in the killing of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found three days after she was reported missing.
Investigators with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryce E. Dickey, 18, on Thursday afternoon, the office reported Friday. He will be charged with one count of open murder in the death of Gabrielle (Britney) Lynn Ujlaky.
No bail had been set, according to information released Friday afternoon by the jail.
Investigators were told that Britney was last seen at about 4 p.m. March 8 getting into a green pickup at Spring Creek High School. Her body was found on the afternoon of March 11 in the Burner Basin area between Spring Creek and Elko.
A task force led by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Dickey. Investigators continue to conduct follow-up in the case, which remains active. At this time, the tip line has been closed.
“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the dedication of the investigators who brought this case to the point an arrest could be made,” stated a release.
It was the first murder case in Elko County since July 2018, when an Elko man was shot to death during a home invasion. Tieres A. Lopez Sr., 24, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Bradley Smith.
There were two homicides in 2019, but no one has been charged in either case.
The fatal shooting of a man by a homeowner in Wells in April was ruled justifiable homicide by District Attorney Tyler Ingram.
Another man was shot and killed in August at Angel Park during a drug deal. The shooter cooperated with police and has not been charged in the death.
This week’s felony arrests at Elko County Jail: