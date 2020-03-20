Spring Creek man arrested for murder in death of teen

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been arrested in the killing of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found three days after she was reported missing.

Investigators with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryce E. Dickey, 18, on Thursday afternoon, the office reported Friday. He will be charged with one count of open murder in the death of Gabrielle (Britney) Lynn Ujlaky.

No bail had been set, according to information released Friday afternoon by the jail.

Investigators were told that Britney was last seen at about 4 p.m. March 8 getting into a green pickup at Spring Creek High School. Her body was found on the afternoon of March 11 in the Burner Basin area between Spring Creek and Elko.

A task force led by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Dickey. Investigators continue to conduct follow-up in the case, which remains active. At this time, the tip line has been closed.

