Spring Creek man arrested in Carlin burglary

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been charged in the theft of boxes of flooring from a home in Carlin.

Michael J. Tognarelli, 37, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for burglary, grand larceny, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

A Carlin Police Department officer was called Sept. 4 on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a residence on School Street that was believed to be vacant. When the officer arrived he did not see a vehicle but he noticed a door was ajar and the door frame was cracked.

Police contacted the homeowner and determined that multiple boxes of flooring were missing.

A witness told police he saw Tognarelli loading the boxes into a car, and that there was a woman in the vehicle.

Tognarelli was charged in an October complaint with entering a home in Carlin “with the intent to commit grand larceny or petit larceny …” by aiding or abetting another person to commit larceny by “leaving the door open or making it such that the door could be opened and/or by letting others enter and take the flooring …”

His bail was listed at $60,000.