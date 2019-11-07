Spring Creek man arrested in theft of tools

ELKO – A suspect in the theft of tools from Home Depot was arrested on charges of stealing toolboxes from another store.

Police were called about a theft at Fastenal on the afternoon of Oct. 30 and given a description of the suspect’s vehicle. On the way to the business, an Elko Police Department officer saw a vehicle matching the description near Dairy Queen about 10 blocks away.

Michael T. Morlan, 30, of Spring Creek was sitting in the rear of the vehicle with a large, red Milwaukee toolbox in his lap, according to police. The officer recognized him as the primary suspect in a theft from Home Depot.

Police searched the vehicle and found another Milwaukee toolbox in the trunk, along with a backpack that Morlan said was his.

Morlan was wanted on a warrant for petit larceny, so police arrested him and reportedly found “a tooter and burned foil” in his possession.

According to the officer’s report, Morlan went to the store to pick up parts that he had ordered, then slipped out with the two toolboxes while the clerk went to get his parts. Surveillance showed the toolboxes being taken by a man in a black, white and gray camouflage hoodie with an “X” symbol on the front. Police found such a hoodie in Morlan’s backpack.