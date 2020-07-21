Spring Creek man arrested on robbery charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Spring Creek man is facing charges of robbery, coercion and false imprisonment after a domestic dispute in February.

James M. Ryan Jr., 41, was booked on the charges Monday, five months after the incident was reported to police.

A woman told police that Ryan became angry during a dispute over vehicles and took her keys. She said he grabbed her and told her to sign over the title to a pickup truck.

Ryan was spotted two days later and denied the accusations. Police were unable to arrest him because 24 hours had passed since the alleged incident.

Charges were filed by the Elko County District Attorney’s office in June.

Ryan’s bail was listed at $42,500.

According to Elko Daily files, Ryan pleaded no contest to domestic battery in another case in March 2016.

He was also arrested in August 2015 on a charge of battering a police officer during an arrest in which he grabbed an officer’s Taser but was unable to fire it.

Officers subdued him with pepper spray.

