ELKO – A Spring Creek man was killed Tuesday morning when his commercial truck crashed on State Route 278 approximately 38 miles north of Eureka.
Zachariah Schuchard, 33, was driving a large work truck south on the highway shortly after 7 a.m. when he allowed the vehicle to drift off the right paved shoulder, according to a preliminary investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol.
In an attempt to regain the roadway, Schuchard steered to the left, causing the vehicle to rotate and cross both lanes before overturning onto its roof at the side of the road.
Schuchard was wearing his seatbelt but died from his injuries at the scene, the NHP reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.