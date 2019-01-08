Try 1 month for 99¢
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was killed Tuesday morning when his commercial truck crashed on State Route 278 approximately 38 miles north of Eureka.

Zachariah Schuchard, 33, was driving a large work truck south on the highway shortly after 7 a.m. when he allowed the vehicle to drift off the right paved shoulder, according to a preliminary investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

In an attempt to regain the roadway, Schuchard steered to the left, causing the vehicle to rotate and cross both lanes before overturning onto its roof at the side of the road.

Schuchard was wearing his seatbelt but died from his injuries at the scene, the NHP reported.

