Spring Creek Marina gears up for summer

SPRING CREEK – Refreshed, restored and revitalized are some of the words to describe the Spring Creek Marina as it continues to transform into a family-friendly recreation spot in rural Nevada.
Plans to bring a clean swimming area, a water park and new fishing facilities are to be implemented in time for summer vacation and will broaden the amenity for multiple uses while keeping its habitat for wildlife protected.
Updating the Marina has been part of the Spring Creek Association’s strategic goals, said Vice President Annette Kerr.
“It’s a plan that has been in the making for about a year,” she explained.
The SCA Board of Directors approved $57,000 for the purification plan, including the dredging costs and permitting fees. The state allows permits for only one acre at a time, Kerr said.
It also allows the SCA to hire a special contractor, New Fields, to oversee the project.
“They are hydrologists and scientists who work with waterways,” Kerr said.
A five-foot silt fence will be installed and anchored to the bottom of the Marina to prevent algae from migrating into the swimming area.
None of the algae mitigation measures will disturb the wildlife habitat, Kerr emphasized.
“Managing the geese is important, so we work with NDOW and Fish and Wildlife Services to make sure they are managed properly,” said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.
Bahr said both wildlife and people could share the 32-acre Marina property to its full capacity without one crowding out the other.
“There has to be a good balance,” she explained. “I think that’s the key. We have a nice Marina for the residents, but not just for the geese.”
SPRING CREEK – As the sun sets on an eventful summer, the Chacon family makes plans for next season.
H2Go Watersports Rentals will resume operations at the Marina this summer, offering kayaks, pedal boats, paddleboards and inflatables for rent.
The rentals, along with an increase in visitors seeking outdoor recreation last summer, proved to the association that the amenity needed to better define swimming and fishing areas.
Fishing from the pier will be relocated to two floating docks on each side of the Marina. They will be far enough away from people splashing and jumping into the water and positioned in colder and deeper areas for better catches.
“The fishermen will have their serenity areas, and we can have kids play in this area without disturbing them,” Kerr said.
The ultimate goal, Kerr added, is to “utilize the whole Marina, so that it’s not just all focused here [at the swimming area].”
SPRING CREEK – Beach volleyball is closer to home than you think.
Adding more recreation started a few years ago with the installation of new playground and exercise equipment sets. Additionally, a sand volleyball pit was created by the association last year.
Joggers and walkers can also take advantage of a one-and-a-half-mile paved pathway that borders the Marina. People can sit at benches installed along the path to view the wildlife.
Spring Creek Association property owners pay an assessment of $64 a month that includes access to amenities such as the Marina. Non-members will be required to obtain a marina day pass, at a proposed cost of $12 for adults and $7 for youths 17 and under.
So far, the improvements have been popular with HOA members.
“The playground and swim area is getting so much use that if we could use the full acreage, it would be beneficial for everybody,” Bahr said.
With a clear view of the Ruby Mountains, the Marina is quickly becoming the center for many activities within the homeowners association, including the annual Freedom Festival and Lake of Fire.
The Marina is getting a new life thanks to the improvements, where it once was “underused,” according to Kerr.
“It’s beautiful. Absolutely gorgeous,” she said.