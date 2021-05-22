Spring Creek Marina gears up for summer

“Managing the geese is important, so we work with NDOW and Fish and Wildlife Services to make sure they are managed properly,” said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

Bahr said both wildlife and people could share the 32-acre Marina property to its full capacity without one crowding out the other.

“There has to be a good balance,” she explained. “I think that’s the key. We have a nice Marina for the residents, but not just for the geese.”

H2Go Watersports Rentals will resume operations at the Marina this summer, offering kayaks, pedal boats, paddleboards and inflatables for rent.

The rentals, along with an increase in visitors seeking outdoor recreation last summer, proved to the association that the amenity needed to better define swimming and fishing areas.

Fishing from the pier will be relocated to two floating docks on each side of the Marina. They will be far enough away from people splashing and jumping into the water and positioned in colder and deeper areas for better catches.

“The fishermen will have their serenity areas, and we can have kids play in this area without disturbing them,” Kerr said.