Spring Creek Middle School outbreak 'over'

ELKO – Lower virus transmission rates have removed a Spring Creek school from outbreak status, according to the Elko County School District.

In a letter to the community, Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander announced Spring Creek Middle School “has shown a consistent and sustained lower Covid-19 transmission rate” at the conclusion of its 28-day infectious cycle.

“As a result, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH), has determined the outbreak status at Spring Creek Middle School to be over,” Zander wrote.

It also means that “per Directive 048, universal mask wearing for students at ECSD schools is lifted for schools not in outbreak status,” he said. “However, students always have the option to wear face coverings inside District buildings if they elect to do so.”

Students who decide whether or not to wear face coverings “will be fully supported in their decision by District staff,” Zander added.

But “all school staff, parents, volunteers, visitors and guests continue to be required to wear face coverings while inside District buildings, regardless of vaccination status.”

School administrators will notify parents when mitigation measures are to be implemented or lifted, Zander added.

For other Elko County schools with outbreaks, he also noted that the DPBH is seeing “trends going in the right direction for these schools and here at ECSD, we are optimistic that other schools who continue to follow outbreak mitigation measures will follow the same trend.”

Schools are stilling being monitored by the DPBH, Zander added, noting that case numbers usually go up and down, particularly in the winter months.

“More outbreaks at ECSD schools could be declared over as early as next week, as DPBH continuously monitors schools who already marked their 28-day infectious cycle on a daily basis,” Zander said. “While we hear from DPBH in the coming weeks on the status of most schools in the district, it’s important to remember that transmission rates will continue to fluctuate.”

“Based on what we experienced a year ago, once the cold weather established itself, there was another surge in school-based cases,” he continued. “It is very likely that schools will experience multiple declarations of outbreak status and conclusions of throughout the school year.”

Zander said the goal is to keep schools open as much as possible.

“We know students benefit from in-person learning, and we all play a part in making sure we are following the prevention strategies in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19 within schools as provided in Directive 048,” he stated.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience during this volatile school year,” he concluded. “Thank you for your continued support.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0