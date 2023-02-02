 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek mule deer survey open until Feb. 28

Spring Creek mule deer

A file photo from April 2017 shows mule deer gathered on a slope near the Spring Creek Association offices on Fairway Boulevard. The SCA has released a mule deer survey asking residents for their input on how the wildlife has affected them. 

 ELKO DAILY FREE PRESS FILE

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association is seeking input on mule deer in a new survey that is open until Feb. 28.

“The Spring Creek Association is working to identify and assess issues related to mule deer in the Spring Creek Valley and how it has affected residents,” said the association in a newsletter released on Wednesday.

The association said “concerns from residents” prompted the survey. Feedback will give the SCA a “scope of the issues.”

“We encourage all residents in the Spring Creek Valley to fill out this survey,” the SCA said.

A section of the survey allows for photos of damage and bills incurred caused by deer to be uploaded.

The survey can be accessed online.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, best practices for living with mule deer include installing a 6-foot or higher fence; keep pet, livestock and wild bird feed locked up; plant lavender and mint as deer deterrent; install lights and chimes; and view the animals from a respectful distance.

For more information on living with mule deer, visit the NDOW website.

Courts, K-12 schools, business & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

