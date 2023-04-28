SPRING CREEK – Don’t feed the deer, it could kill them.

That’s one of the messages that emerged from the Nevada Department of Wildlife following a mule deer survey conducted by the Spring Creek Association that had more than 550 responses from residents who disclosed their interactions with the wildlife at or near their homes.

NDOW is warning property owners it is illegal to feed the animals, which could “be harmful and potentially fatal to deer,” citing NRS statute 501.382.

“Feeding deer creates a dependency on the source, which can result in aggression from deer towards humans and pets,” the agency stated.

Some homeowners have seen the damage done to their homes and landscape, particularly after a long, cold winter that left mule deer foraging for food wherever they could find it, even if it wasn’t native to their habitat.

Paddy Legarza, who lives in the Palace Heights – Tract 400 area, showed where deer have broken her fence, cleared the branches off several of her pine trees and have gathered in her yard.

Now with the snow melted, she spent three days cleaning up her yard last week. Legarza said she took a trailer of waste with droppings that accumulated from the 10-12 deer she sees on a daily basis that gather in her yard. At one point she counted 22 mule deer on her property.

Legarza said she has followed all the rules and advice to minimize wildlife entering her yard.

“I don’t plant a garden. I’ve tried electric fences and plants they don’t eat, and I don’t have any bird feeders out. I’ve done everything.” she said.

Legarza’s neighbor Sam Sanders lives on the next street over and described the situation as getting worse.

Moving to Spring Creek in 2008, he noted “the winter concentrated local deer and associated damages eating trees and sagebrush” for food, not leaving the area. But he has felt the ongoing impact for years.

Attempts to landscape his home “have been challenging,” as mule deer ate his garden and landscaping that he spent about $1,600 to water one summer.

To protect his landscaping, he had to use pallets to keep the deer from his trees and shrubs, but “who wants to put pallets in their yard? I’m in a nice neighborhood. I want to have a nice yard and it’s difficult to do so.”

He also fears for the safety of his dogs and small children because the deer are habituated to humans and pets, and they don’t run away like they used to.

Sanders is a member of a committee formed by the Spring Creek Association to develop a mule deer plan, which started with the survey. However, he said he believes there needs to be a way to gather information through a scientific process that is verified by wildlife professionals instead of conducting a “citizen science” survey.

“It has so many shortcomings,” Sanders explained. “It’s not a valid scientific process.”

The survey revealed that residents are undergoing significant damage to property, vehicles and pets, but the claims should be investigated. Until they are, he said they could be considered “unverified.”

A scientific approach could give the association access to grants and other means if a study was developed and overseen by NDOW similar to how the Nevada Department of Agriculture collects information on coyotes and mountain lion depredation, but Sanders said he had doubts the agency would take those steps.

“I understand they don’t want this to blow up in their face, but I argue they have an obligation and responsibility, whether they want it or not, legislated to them,” Sanders said. “With authority comes responsibility.”

According to NDOW’s Elko office, all human-wildlife calls are logged into their Urban Wildlife Program. From January 1 to April 21, the agency has received 31 reports regarding mule deer in the Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille area.

The majority of calls are from Spring Creek “with the highest volume within the last two months,” explained Julie Gilbertson, NDOW Conservation Educator and public information officer.

Those calls included reports of injured, dead or nuisance deer, as well as deer feeding issues, she said.

Speaking at the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors on March 22, NDOW education specialist Tom Donham explained that this winter has caused deer to feed on anything they can find, including ornamental trees and shrubs.

However, people who leave corn or green alfalfa out for the deer may unintentionally be doing more harm than good.

“There are animals dying of acidosis because they’re overconsuming corn,” Donham said. “People think they’re helping them by feeding them. They’re killing them.”

Deaths are caused by the mule deer’s digestive system being unable to process the store-bought feed they are given. “A lot of them starve with a full belly. It’s not pretty,” he continued.

Additional problems could arise by continuing to provide food to the wildlife, including drawing predators such as mountain lions and coyotes to populated areas, deterring mule deer from migrating out of the area, and creating a higher risk of deer and vehicle collisions.

But deaths of mule deer, some of which languished in residents’ yards for hours before dying due to injury, are part of the larger issue of the animals becoming a nuisance within Spring Creek.

According to the survey, 60% of respondents noticed sick, injured or dead mule deer in the area. Some residents reported NDOW would attend to the situation, but one observed that “it has been impossible to get an agency response in a timely manner. Humane euthanasia options for homeowners are nonexistent.”

Donham suggested a few reasons why the mule deer have become a bigger problem than in years past, but said it could be “perception,” pointing to less open space than about 30 years ago.

“If you look at this place now, even compared with 1993 or 1994, there’s a fraction of the open space,” he explained. “As that open space is developed with more houses and yards, those deer have fewer options to feed naturally. Some of it’s not an increase in deer. Some of it’s the deer don’t have a place to go other than yards.”

As mule deer have become habituated to people, Donham said the animals are less likely to forge for their food in the wild among predators, and are more likely to seek haystacks or bins filled with birdseed.

He explained there is a difference between intentionally or unintentionally feeding big game, and residents who refuse to stop leaving corn or alfalfa out for deer could be fined with fees starting at $500 and going up to as much as $1,000 depending on how many subsequent citations are issued against the same person.

There is resistance to the law, Donham explained. Some game wardens have had doors slammed in their face by residents when they try to explain the problem.

“We’ve had homeowners say, ‘It’s worth the citation to me because I like to feed those deer,’” Donham said. “That attitude might change when the second citation is $700.”

Some have suggested trapping and transporting mule deer out of the area, however, that is not a viable option, Donham explained.

One reason is the homing instinct in a mule deer would cause the wildlife to die should they try to migrate back home.

“Half of them die because they don’t know the migration patterns,” he said, adding that it would be “moving our problem somewhere else.”

Another factor is the chronic wasting disease that has been identified in Idaho and Utah.

“It’s at the doorstep,” Donham said. “But we haven’t documented it here.”

Sanders said interactions with NDOW have been “frustrating” because of NDOW’s claim that residents moved into the deer’s migration area and habitat.

“No, I moved into the SCA, not their habitat,” he said.