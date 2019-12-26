Spring Creek: Not slowing down in 2020

SPRING CREEK – What does the future hold for the second-largest homeowners' association in the United States?

A new gas pipeline, broadband internet, and an ever-growing population are on the horizon for Spring Creek Association in 2020.

“The pace is not going to slow down,” said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager. “Many of the projects we have been working on are coming to fruition.”

The past year saw the opening of Liberty Peak Elementary, along with law enforcement and ambulance services establishing a presence within the HOA.

But there is still more work to do, Bahr said. The association will be considering the future of the Horse Palace, developing emergency evacuation routes with local agencies, working on roads through the Pavement Preservation Plan, and aiming toward solutions for water costs as the area continues to grow.

Grant funding for firebreaks, weed management and recreational trails is one of the association’s top priorities, Bahr said.

“Alternative funding sources help upgrade the facilities while keeping assessments low,” Bahr said. “The SCA has a future grant plan to acquire more grants for updating the facilities using this outside funding source.”