ELKO – Spring Creek home sales outpaced Elko’s in September, as homeowners sold more houses faster and for higher prices, according to the latest market report from the Elko County Association of Realtors.
A total of 28 existing homes were sold in Elko compared with 33 in Spring Creek.
Sales in Spring Creek were up 83 percent compared with September 2018.The median sale price of $279,900 was up 13 percent.
The average number of days on market before an existing house is sold in Spring Creek was 84, compared with 123 days in June.
Elko’s sales of existing homes are up as well, but houses are selling slower and for less money.
Elko sales were up 3 percent compared with last September. The median sale price of $259,989 was down 6 percent from the prior year. The average number of days on market was 138, compared with 122 days in June.
“The median sales price for Elko County continues to increase, however properties are still selling, said Marissa Lostra, Elko County Association of Realtors president and broker/owner of Lostra Realty. “Our statistics are supporting the fact that we still have a strong and thriving real estate market.”
