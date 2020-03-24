Spring Creek parents accused of child neglect

ELKO – Two Spring Creek parents were arrested this month on felony child abuse charges after deputies reportedly found their small children locked in a bedroom filled with trash and feces.

The lock on the bedroom door had been reversed so the children could not unlock it from the inside, according to a deputy’s report. The parents allegedly had been smoking and injecting heroin the day before.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was called on the afternoon of March 4 to do a welfare check at the home on Rawlings Drive. As they pulled up to the house they saw a small girl banging on the window and waving at law enforcement. They were let into the home at 2 p.m. and found Kaylah S. Harris, 25, asleep on the couch and Riley S. Bawcom, 26, sitting in a recliner in a bedroom.

Deputies determined that the 3-year-old and 5-year-old were their children, although Bawcom was under court order to stay away from Harris.

The floor of the bedroom where the children were found was covered by old food, trash and soiled diapers. The bed frame did not have a mattress. “The little carpet area that I was able to see was stained by a brown substance that appeared to be fecal matter,” wrote a deputy. Feces were also smeared on the lower part of the walls.