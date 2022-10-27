Spring Creek proposes $8 dues hike

SPRING CREEK – Inflation may prompt the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors to raise dues by 11% to $912 a year.

Directors discussed the possibility of a $7.50 or $8 monthly increase following a report showing approximately $480,000 in estimated increases for 2023, including major expenses water, oil for road chip seal, and property insurance.

The association is anticipating increases of 25% for insurance, and $100 per ton of oil.

Water is another increase based on historical use. An increase in irrigation rates from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada added to an addtional $150,000 increase.

The association presented options to minimize the possible dues increase with scaling back on chip-sealing that has maintained about 30 miles of roads each year.

It was estimated that if 25 miles of road work was planned for the year, it could save about $120,000, requiring a $6 a month increase. Scaling back to 20 miles of road work could save $240,000, possibly requiring only a $4 increase.

Directors discussed the tradeoff with road work. Board chair John Featherston said he was concerned that scaling back on road maintenance in an effort to save costs could become a permanent fixture of future budgets.

“It needs to be done and we can’t not. Otherwise, it’s causing more problems for ourselves down the road,” he said.

Other directors, such as Tract 200 representative Karl Young, said he was worried about how homeowners would receive the news of yet another increase to their pocketbooks already hit by widespread inflation.

“The dues are raised every year. We try to stretch it out,” he said.

However, the SCA needs to maintain its roads and amenities. “Our job is to make sure all this gets done,” Young added.

Tom Hannum, At-Large Director, said the SCA would target high-traffic roads in the upcoming year. He explained it would be ideal to pave the roads to avoid chip-seal maintenance, but the cost could be about $54 million.

Committee of Architecture member Kevin Kelly said he supported the Board of Directors with their decision to continue the quality of roads maintenance and improvements throughout the HOA.

Kelly also said he has researched other HOAs nationwide, and found the SCA to be in the lower-third of annual fees, with some HOAs charging as much as $600 per month to maintain smaller areas.

According to HOA statistics posted on ipropertymanagement.com updated on Oct. 9, average monthly dues in the United States are $250.

Spring Creek Association is considered to be the second-largest HOA in the nation, maintaining 150 miles of roads.

President and General Manager Jessie Bahr compared the amount with Elko Summit Estates, another local HOA, which has fees ranging up to $3,000 annually and maintains several miles of roads.

Bahr explained SCA does not have the same budget as Elko County or the City of Elko to maintain roads. Also, the SCA employs fewer staff, compared with the other entities, utilizing a five-man crew to work on chip seal and other road maintenance projects.

The proposed budget also removes some items from the operations budget such as concrete pads and lighting for 33 mailbox stations throughout the association. “We just don’t have the money to do it,” Bahr said.

Some other costs removed from the budget included animal control and the semi-annual rate case filing for the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Bahr said she realized the increase would be “frustrating” for property owners, who are being hit with inflation in other areas.

“I know it’s frustrating for everybody because you see it at the grocery story. You get three bags of groceries for $100 it feels like,” she said. “Everything has went up and it’s on us consumers.”

The board will return to vote on the budget at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Fairway Community Center.