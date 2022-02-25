Spring Creek receives $7 million for broadband

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek has received a $7 million federal grant to expand broadband in the area.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Friday it had awarded $7.3 million to fund the project that will serve 5,568 homes, 169 businesses and 21 anchor institutions.

The award fulfills an increasing need for broadband infrastructure in rural areas, said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

“More than 30 million Americans lack access to reliable broadband, and the problem is worse in our rural counties. In Nevada, 14% of households don’t have an internet subscription and over 120,000 Nevadans live in areas where there is zero broadband infrastructure,” she said. “This is an incredible injustice, and today, the Biden-Harris Administration reaffirms our commitment to reversing it.”

“These awards will help us close the digital divide in Nevada and across the country, and we will not stop our work until all Americans can access the internet and participate in our modern economy,” Raimondo continued.

The grant comes five years after the Spring Creek Association took residents' billing and slow internet speed issues with Frontier Communications to the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. The association also solicited interest from three broadband companies to bring faster and reliable internet speeds to the area.

Last year, CC Communications and Anthem Broadband began installing fiber optic cable to service residential and business customers in Spring Creek.

Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager, explained that the grant will support the homeowner association’s long-term growth.

“Spring Creek is excited to see the expansion of fiber internet services in the Spring Creek area,” she said. “With our continued growth, companies like Anthem Broadband and CC Communications are vital for a sustainable future.”

The Spring Creek grant is among 13 others that total more than $277 million and will be used to connect more than 133,000 underserved households, according to NTIA’s statement.

Twelve states and one territory received grants from NTIA, including Nevada, Georgia, Guam, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson called the award “a great first step in our march toward connecting every American to affordable, high-speed broadband service.”

“Elko County’s Spring Creek Area project will bring reliable broadband infrastructure to over 5,000 households and hundreds of businesses in the region. This access is what Nevadans deserve, and we look forward to working closely with the grant recipients on these projects,” Davidson said.

Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne congratulated all parties involved and called the award “great news for Spring Creek,” adding that the County sponsored the application to NTIA.

“[We] will be involved in the administration of the grant,” Osborne said. “We look forward to continuing our work with Mark [Feest, CEO] and the CC Communications team.”

Senators Catharine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen hailed the award as win for residents and business owners who have struggled with their internet services over the years.

“Every Nevada community deserves fast and reliable internet services,” Masto said. “I’ve spoken to many Spring Creek residents about the problems unreliable internet connectivity creates, and I’m glad we came together to secure this investment for the businesses, schools, and families of Spring Creek. Providing funding opportunities like this is part of my mission to bridge the digital divide for all Nevadans.”

Rosen agreed, adding that “expanded access to broadband is critical for the success of communities across Nevada, particularly in rural areas of our state.”

“I’m pleased to announce that the federal government will be making an investment of more than $7 million to expand broadband in Elko County – helping connect thousands of households and over a hundred businesses via high-speed internet service. I will continue working to see that Nevada has the resources to improve broadband access,” she continued.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said “Nevada is committed to universal access to broadband that is affordable and reliable. I am pleased the NTIA has awarded funding to bring high-speed connectivity to the residents of Elko County.”

“Today’s announcement will build on recent successful projects in rural Nevada connecting schools and libraries and will provide residents of Spring Creek with access to digital education, remote working, telehealth, and other modern services.

“Together with upcoming historic infrastructure investments my administration is making, this project will help ensure all Nevadans have access to affordable, reliable connectivity, while also accelerating our economic recovery,” he said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a historic $65 billion investment to expand broadband in communities across the U.S.

The Broadband Infrastructure Program, which was funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, was designed to support broadband infrastructure deployment in unserved areas, especially rural areas. NTIA thoroughly and objectively reviewed applications using a three-stage process: Initial Administrative and Eligibility Review of Complete Application Packets, Merit Review and Programmatic Review. Reviewers evaluated applications according to the criteria provided in Section V of the Notice of Funding Opportunity, available under “Related Documents”.

