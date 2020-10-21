Spring Creek scares up two Halloween events

SPRING CREEK – Looking for some Halloween fun? The Spring Creek Association is hosting two trick-or-treating events for families this year.

The fifth annual Trunk or Treat is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Spring Creek Marina. The event is free to the public.

Prizes will be awarded to participants with the best vehicle and best costume.

Vehicles must register by Oct. 26 and are required to bring enough individually wrapped candy to hand out for approximately 2,000 children, which will be inspected for safety.

The annual event allows for fun while implementing virus guidelines, said Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager.

“SCA believes we can have a safe Halloween Trunk or Treat while following appropriate safety protocols,” Bahr explained. “We will have the families and kids line up on the Marina’s walking path, allowing six feet of distance between families. Vendors will use gloves and other safety measures while handing out candy.”

As in years past, Spring Creek High School will have a box at the Marina’s entrance to collect canned food donations.