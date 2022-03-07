Spring Creek schools compete in Olympics games

SPRING CREEK – The spirit of the Winter Olympics came to Spring Creek last week for children at Liberty Peak, Sage and Spring Creek Elementary.

Physical Education teachers from each school, Dominique Samper of Spring Creek Elementary, Derek Martinez of Liberty Peak Elementary and Tanna Hendrickson of Sage Elementary, organized the second annual Final Olympics inspired by the recent Winter Olympics.

“As a PE team, we are beyond thankful to our athletes, families, and school staff that supported us and helped make this event be so successful,” Samper said.

Students from each school competed in activities, games and events that focused on three components of fitness: muscular endurance, muscular strength and cardio. Children competed to see who could hold two water bottles up the longest, do the most push-ups in one minute and run a 30-yard sprint the fastest.

Third, fourth and fifth graders competed in the Olympic events. Each school awarded the first place boy and girl winners a gold medal for each event in the Final Olympics on Feb. 28.

“Eighteen students from each school came together to go head-to-head once more for their individualized event against other schools,” Samper explained. “Not only would they earn another gold, silver or bronze medal, but, in Olympic style, the school with the most gold medals would win the Golden Champion Trophy.”

Last year the first school vs. school Olympics was a virtual event due to Covid-19 mandates and restrictions. This year, it was in person, allowing family friends, students and community members to come to the schools and cheer for the students, Samper said.

“Our ultimate goal for the school vs. school Olympics is to build a sense of community among the three elementary schools in Spring Creek and to highlight the Olympic Games themselves,” she added.

Sage Elementary had the most gold medals last year, winning the Golden Trophy. Last week, Spring Creek Elementary took the trophy with a total of seven gold medals.

“We can't wait to do it again next year,” Samper said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0