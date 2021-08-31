Spring Creek seeks $2.8 million in COVID funds from Elko County

ELKO – A $2.8 million Covid relief package could be on its way to Spring Creek to help with multiple economic issues, including repairing the Horse Palace for emergency shelter use.
The Spring Creek Association, with support from Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger, will be asking the Elko County Commissioners to approve the request Wednesday. It includes $1.6 million for repairing the roof, heating and lighting at the Horse Palace.
According to Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager, the request falls under the American Rescue Plan Act’s designation to aid impacted industries.
According to the Act, “The ARP provides funds that may be used to respond to a public health emergency or its negative economic impacts …” including tourism, travel, hospitality, and other impacted industries.
Bahr explained that Elko County has designated the Horse Palace as an emergency shelter, but due to the age of the structure it must be updated to adequately house people who may need to use it.
She added that the aid’s designation for tourism and travel also affects Spring Creek because it was developing plans to use the Horse Palace for events before the pandemic.
“This will set the foundation for the future tourism and travel that we’ve been planning for the last four years that was postponed due to Covid,” Bahr said.
The $2.8 million requested from ARPA is part of a $6.7 billion federal package distributed to the state in August.
Due to Spring Creek’s “nearly 16,000 residents, [which] contains the vast majority of Elko County’s unincorporated population,” Steninger said he believes the county “should target those in the unincorporated areas with its funding.”
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said cities and counties can distribute the funds, but he told Commissioners on Aug. 4, “We want to hear who is hit the hardest.”
Conine also outlined seven priorities for strategic enhancement. Among them were supporting disadvantaged communities, supporting small businesses and revitalizing the economy, investing in infrastructure, and modernizing and enhancing state government services.
Steninger said he contacted Bahr to work up a proposal. It resulted in designations for public health response, $28,775; negative economic impacts, $1.7 million; government services, $261,000; roads $559,000; and water and sewer infrastructure, $270,000.
Bahr noted that the SCA does not receive any federal or state funding available to incorporated cities but that the money from Elko County would “support their largest unincorporated community” and “is important for growth.”
After speaking to association members, a plan was finalized for supporting businesses and households affected by the pandemic and to “cover expenses like PPE equipment, disinfectant and fix water issues.”
If the $2.8 million is approved, Steninger estimates it would equate to $175 per resident. In a presentation to the County Commissioners, the SCA calculated the amount going to other communities is $1,350 for each Elko resident, $1,095 for each Wells resident, $1,007 per Carlin resident, and $893 per West Wendover resident.
Municipalities such as Carlin, Wells and West Wendover received approximately $7 million combined, for populations of between one to four thousand residents. Elko received $27 million for its population of 20,000.
The ARPA funding is necessary, Bahr said, as the association researches grants to support greenbelt maintenance and fire safety, with the primary source of revenue coming directly from monthly assessments paid by property owners.
The money would also “supply grants to businesses and households most affected by Covid-19” and would not affect the SCA’s operating budget, Bahr said.
Bahr added that she hoped the funding request from Elko County could alert state officials to the unique position of the Spring Creek Association, which is the second-largest HOA in the nation and has the largest unincorporated population in the County second to Elko’s 20,000 residents.
“I believe this is something Elko County could work with the SCA on,” Bahr said.
A PowerPoint presentation to be presented to the County Commissioners on Wednesday says Spring Creek contributes approximately $8.164 million in ad valorem taxes collected by Elko County, compared with six other unincorporated towns that account for about $1.114 million combined.
Those collected funds do not include fire or other taxes paid by Spring Creek residents, she said.
In recent years, Spring Creek has grown to include a third elementary school and natural gas and fiber optic broadband expansions into the area, plus other improvements to amenities.
But despite the growth, Spring Creek will likely remain a homeowners association after a 2017 study from Hansford Economic Consulting commissioned by the SCA revealed it might be better to remain as is.
The study was initiated by the SCA to determine the feasibility of incorporation. But it revealed that becoming a city would come at a higher cost to residents.
“None of the governance structures would reduce the total cost to Spring Creek residents; in fact, all of the options increase the cost to residents,” the study reported.
Looking toward the needs of one of Elko County’s largest unincorporated areas, Steninger called the request on behalf of Spring Creek “modest and well-deserved,” with hopes that other commissioners will agree and approve the request when they gather on Wednesday.