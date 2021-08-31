Spring Creek seeks $2.8 million in COVID funds from Elko County

ELKO – A $2.8 million Covid relief package could be on its way to Spring Creek to help with multiple economic issues, including repairing the Horse Palace for emergency shelter use.

The Spring Creek Association, with support from Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger, will be asking the Elko County Commissioners to approve the request Wednesday. It includes $1.6 million for repairing the roof, heating and lighting at the Horse Palace.

According to Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager, the request falls under the American Rescue Plan Act’s designation to aid impacted industries.

According to the Act, “The ARP provides funds that may be used to respond to a public health emergency or its negative economic impacts …” including tourism, travel, hospitality, and other impacted industries.

Bahr explained that Elko County has designated the Horse Palace as an emergency shelter, but due to the age of the structure it must be updated to adequately house people who may need to use it.

She added that the aid’s designation for tourism and travel also affects Spring Creek because it was developing plans to use the Horse Palace for events before the pandemic.