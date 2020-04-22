Spring Creek seniors 'adopted' by community

In Elko County, an announcement has not been made by the school district to cancel, postpone or conduct an alternative graduation ceremony after Gov. Steve Sisolak extended school closures for the rest of the year on April 21.

However, students could have a different memory of their graduation day than previous graduates, Mindy said.

“We all know that feeling of accomplishment, walking across the stage, and being able to see our family and friends cheer us on,” Mindy wrote. “We all have that memory, and it breaks my heart that this class may never get that, both high school and college.”

Jeff agreed.

“They might not walk. That’s a lot to miss out on when you go through four painful years of high school, and don’t get to throw that cap,” he said.

Despite what the future may hold, seniors deserve to be “recognized” for their accomplishments, Jeff added.

“I would say ‘recognizing’ because there’s so much [they have done], and so much that has been taken,” he said.