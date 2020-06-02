× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – An outpouring of community support greeted Spring Creek High School seniors who received treats and gifts about two weeks before graduation.

Gift cards, candy leis, cookies and personalized signs were given to seniors on May 21 as they posed for formal headshots and photographs with their diploma.

“We always support the schools, kids and the community,” said Gus Khoury, who, along with his brother Sam, donated $25 gift cards to each of the 195 seniors that day.

“We felt bad about graduation,” Sam added. “We felt we should do something and help support them.”

The Khoury’s also donated candy to the SCHS Parents Graduation Night committee to make the leis for students, who received them along with the gift cards, water bottles from Blach Distributing and cookies from Donuts N Mor.

Jill Murphy, the mother of a graduating senior, said the Khoury’s, along with multiple other Spring Creek and Elko businesses, have been contributing to senior gatherings and a graduate gift bag.

“When students picked up their caps and gowns, Albertsons donated 200 doughnuts for us,” she said. "Parents and businesses have come together to make this a good thing for our kids.”

Due to social distancing restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional graduation all-night party was canceled.

The gift bag, filled with surprises donated by the community, will have “special things” inside.

“It won’t replace the party,” Murphy said. “It’s a tradition they’ve always done, but I think they’ll enjoy what’s there for them and know that we put it together with love.”

One gift seniors will receive comes from the Spring Creek golf course for a free round of golf and golf cart rental donated by the Spring Creek Association.

"SCA hopes to do whatever we can to honor the Spring Creek graduates for all they have worked towards," said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager. "Although the current state of the world does not allow for a traditional ceremony, we hope to add a little congratulations for what they have achieved."

Signs with seniors’ formal portrait on one side and a class picture on the other side filled the lawn between buildings on campus. It was a gift from multiple school clubs, departments, and the senior class, said yearbook adviser Erin Lister.

“We did the 2020 [class picture] a week before schools closed,” Lister explained. “We barely got that in. It was perfect.”

Seniors Sierra Jensen and Keonua Morales were among those taking their pictures home after having their formal photograph taken with Principal Shaun Taylor and school board trustee Teresa Dastrup.

“It’s sad, but it’s cool what everyone is doing for us,” said Morales. “I think it’s pretty cool that we have people who actually care and want to put in the effort to us after all the work we have done.”

“We see the support and love they have for us,” Jensen added.

Alessio Burnett and Braden Gardner said it was their second time on campus since they picked up their caps and gowns a couple of weeks before.

“Our community is amazing,” Gardner said. “We appreciate all the support that we’ve been getting. The town came together as one, and it’s awesome.”

Parent and teacher Leanne Corbitt agreed the community had made the situation much easier on students, including her daughter Emily who is among the seniors graduating this year. However, the limitations set by social distancing rules and the early school closure made the formal picture day “emotional” for her.

“When you see them today, spread out in their caps and gowns, it is emotional. You can’t help it. It’s hard,” Corbitt said.

Looking at the signs and seeing the students lined up six-feet apart for their photos, Corbitt said the students would “always have a memory.”

“But overall, this whole thing is sad. The kids worked so hard, and they miss each other,” Corbitt said. “I think what’s so sad is they will never get to see some of [their classmates] again.”

“I hope today [as they] dress up and distantly see each other, I think it will bring some closure.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.