Spring Creek shooting range upgraded

SPRING CREEK – A summer-long upgrade at the Spring Creek Shooting Range is creating a “clean, useable and convenient range” for recreationists.

A 10-foot berm and an expansion of the fire break surrounding the shooting range are two improvements constructed this year thanks to a pending grant and a donation from Legarza Excavation.

“The Spring Creek Association has received word it will be awarded a $42,145 grant for the improvements,” said Annette Kerr, association vice president and assistant manager. “This includes a $4,500 match.”

The berm on the north side of the range is 10 feet tall and 158-yards wide, which involved the excavation of more than 40,000 tons of dirt. Costs for the excavation and berm are to be covered by the grant.

Legarza donated time, equipment and labor to expand the fire break area from 20 feet to 40 feet, reducing wildland fuels around the amenity.

“[Legaza’s] donation will contribute to the SCA’s portion of the match for the grant,” Kerr said.

Over the past few months, work has been completed during the week to keep the range open on weekends.