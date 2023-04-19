SPRING CREEK – The Committee of Architecture has a method of enforcement for those who push snow onto someone else’s property with the final passage of a snow-removal policy that aims to curb potential violations by designating them a nuisance.

The COA unanimously passed the second reading of the proposed rule on April 10 that stipulates “pushing, plowing, or blowing snow into or across the roadway at any property is strictly prohibited.”

It comes after a long winter that saw heavy snowfall accumulations, giving way to complaints from property owners about blocked driveways and drainage ditches.

Some issues were revealed after warm temperatures thawed piles of snow, subsequently freezing again at night and causing road hazards.

The rule also aims to mitigate those using heavy equipment to clear snow from driveways instead of smaller, less powerful snow plows, that resulted in damaging roads where the chip seal and the shoulder meet, said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

Committee members supported the second reading but voiced concerns about making the rule a nuisance that could see property owners written up for violations.

Nick Czegledi asked about the use of the word “shall,” because the term “in legal jargon affords no wriggle room.”

Attorney Katie McConnell, representing the SCA, explained the use of “shall” is to ensure all property owners are treated equally under the rule. “If we use ‘may,’ then we are putting in discretion and treating property owners unequally.”

“We have to be strict and not flexible on rules such as this, because if someone reviews it we can send a letter, contact the property owner and let them know about the nuisance,” McConnell said. “It is the action that gives rise to the nuisance by continuing [the action.]”

She added that property owners could bring their complaints to the COA with photographs and video as proof “that shows [the problem] ongoing.”

If the matter goes through the COA and is passed on to the Board of Directors, who could send it up for legal review, McConnell explained “if we have continued evidence of that, then it gives us the teeth to tell the court it hasn’t been abated.”

Committee member Kenny Kelly suggested the SCA set up a donation fund to help older property owners unable to clear their driveways to keep them in compliance with COA rules.

He added that he maintained his support of the rule because “like I said last meeting, it’s putting your problem on to someone else. Some a little more, some a little less, but we have to figure it out. Unfortunately, we’re living in snow country.”