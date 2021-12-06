Spring Creek students decorate hospital for Christmas

ELKO – On Nov. 27, Spring Creek High School’s Health Occupations Students of America, Key Club, and National Honor Society programs met at the hospital to help the Ladies Auxiliary decorate the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for Christmas.

These students took time out of their day during a holiday weekend to serve in their community. On top of that, the students ended up having a lot of fun decorating too!

Students helped set up and decorate Christmas trees all over the hospital. In addition to that they helped decorate the lobby and other locations in the hospital. The Ladies Auxiliary were very excited, because for the past two years they have not been able to decorate because of the Covid-19 pandemic. When the students started decorating, they turned on some Christmas music and the Christmas spirit was all around.

In the end this was a great opportunity to serve the community. The students hope this shows that Spring Creek High School is always available and willing to help our local community.

Next time you visit the hospital during this holiday season make sure you stop and look at all of the hard work these students put into decorating. And if you see any ladies in pink lab coats, make sure to thank them for constantly donating their time around the hospital, it is greatly appreciated.

Students participating included Alyssa Openshaw, Holland Miller, Rachel Kalvelage, Alexa Johnson, Julianne Buttars, Elizabeth Bailie, Aubrey Dawson, Kathlyn Hedstrom, Jaycee Purper, Cidnee Borg, Shaylah Dawn Mangel, Robert McAnany, Rachel Phipps and Kaitlynn Horttor.

